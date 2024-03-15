MethodHub Opens Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India
MethodHub Hyderabad center will be a Data-AI CoE focused on HealthCare
Data and AI are already the prime business drivers”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MethodHub, a technology services company with operations in the USA, Canada, India and Thailand, has opened its 4th delivery center in India at Hyderabad. Positioned as a Data-AI Center of Excellence, this center will expand MethodHub’s offering to emerging technologies.
Starting with about 30 seats with scope for expansion to nearly 100 over the short term, this center will help MethodHub build a team of domain experts and technology professionals to build LLMs (Large Language Models) in Healthcare and Life Sciences.
Considering the stringent data security and privacy expectations of HealthCare, this center will get certified for ISO, SOC and HIPPA compliances which will be initiated immediately and accelerated to completion.
MethodHub starts the Hyderabad delivery center with three strong partnerships in AI - ExperienceFlow, a managerial AI product for strategic tasks , gptSphere- a product to tailor open source LLMs, and AivolveX, a multilingual conversational AI Platform. Solutions built on these three platforms target different segments- price points, pain points and business goals and together would cover the spectrum of demand in the AI space. With use cases in HealthCare to begin with and rapidly expanding into horizontals to target resource productivity across verticals, MethodHub would combine domain expertise with technology leadership. MethodHub will start with a 10 people team comprising domain specialists and technology experts.
“ This marks a change in the way we work with customers and prospects- both in terms of technology areas we are known for and the model we engage with them on. With this we see Data and AI becoming the cornerstone of MethodHub’s offering with Healthcare being the domain of choice” said Aho Bilam, President and CEO.
“ We are mighty thrilled to start this center in Hyderabad, probably the fastest growing tech-hub in the world today. Though we will compete with larger names for resources, considering the work we will be doing and the growth trajectory we have, MethodHub is positive about attracting the right talent" said Karthik Leelasankar VP of Business HR.
“The acquisition of the healthcare-IT business of Nfuzion, a Kentucky-based company and subsequent client acquisition activity have positioned MethodHub uniquely in this business space and the Center of Excellence is the next step in the direction to offer high value solutions driven by insights. Our endeavor would now be to build LLMs for different business use cases to proliferate the use of AI across verticals and horizontals for wider reach and deeper penetration” said Aho Bilam.
“Data is the bedrock on which AI sits” said Vijayakumar Natarajan, Head of MethodHub’s data practice. With our expertise in working with global majors in Financial services, HealthCare and Energy, we bring significant domain expertise which can only help us deliver better AI solutions faster”, said Lok Dodla, MethodHub’s Chief Delivery Officer.
About MethodHub:
MethodHub works with world leaders in Financials Services, HealthCare and Energy to offer solutions in Cloud Transformation, Data/AI , Hyper Automation and Cyber Security. With close to 600 employees and consultants around the globe, MethodHub is a fast mover into new technology spaces as they emerge, giving its customers the first mover advantage in their businesses. Built on robust fulfilment capability, mature HR processes and strong technology partnerships with world leaders, MethodHub aspires to service global enterprises in their mission to disrupt / navigate or manage change caused by change in business models or technology trends.
