For immediate release: January 31, 2022

Pediatric vaccinations, additional doses added to DOH’s data dashboard

Added data paints a clearer picture of vaccine distribution across Washington

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has added additional vaccination data to the state’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard to include vaccination rates for children ages 5 through 11 and people who received additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Pediatric Vaccines

The data dashboard now displays the number of people ages 5 through 11 who have been vaccinated across the state and in each county. This data is located under the “Who is getting vaccinated?” tab. Additionally, to more accurately reflect the eligible population vaccinated, DOH has replaced the 12+ population with 5+ in the “How many people are getting vaccinated?” section of the dashboard.

Statewide, more than 226,000 children ages 5 through 11 have received their first dose and more than 173,000 are fully vaccinated. DOH recommends everyone 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinating children can help reduce their chance of infection, serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Currently, youth ages 5 to 17 may only get the Pifzer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional Doses

Aggregate counts of the number of people who received an additional dose are also now included in the “How many people are getting vaccinated?” section of the data dashboard. An additional dose is either a booster dose or a third dose that someone who is fully vaccinated receives after their primary vaccination series.

As of Jan. 29, more than 2.4 million people have received an additional dose. DOH recommends everyone 12 and older receive a booster dose at least five months after receiving the second dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or two months after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A third dose is recommended for certain immunocompromised individuals who did not adequately develop immunity with the initial two-dose vaccine series.

“Adding pediatric vaccinations and additional doses to the data dashboard gives the public a better understanding of how many people are getting vaccinated across our state,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts. “Vaccines are safe, effective, and can help prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as they are eligible.”

