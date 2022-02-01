Jump on the Revolution: the Zero Emission Solution for Fleet

Revolution Bus Overview

Revolution allows a school bus to enter the school zone and run the air conditioning without running the engine, making the school zone a safer, healthier place for students, monitors and drivers.” — Steve Funk, President

HILLIARD, OH, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanner’s Revolution Bus offers a common-sense, low-cost solution for current diesel school bus fleets. Using on-board batteries, the Revolution Bus allows Districts to clean up the air by eliminating idling in the school zone when loading and unloading pupils and maintaining a safe, clean, and comfortable environment especially for Special Needs pupils.

Designed after Vanner’s transit bus accessory electrification systems, this bridge technology uses a low voltage Military style 9kW- 48 Volt Vanner generator. The generator sends energy to the Vanner Power Module to convert it from 48V to 220V and 12V power. The 48V power is stored in the Vanner Battery Module, a 2.4 kWH NMC battery. This stored power provides the energy for AC, wheelchair lifts, lights, radios and any 12V accessory. The 220V fuels a scroll hermetic electrical compressor replacing problematic mechanical AC compressors, reducing maintenance costs, and eliminating complex refrigerant lines. The Revolution Bus does not modify the OEM alternator or starting batteries.

Bruce Beegle, Vice President, reconfirms "The simple AC control is driver-friendly and the quiet engine off operation provides the same clean environment as a battery electric bus at a fraction of the cost."

Jump on the Revolution Bus for 2022. To stay up to date on demo locations, fleet testimonies, and key information, follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn @RevolutionBus and Twitter @Revolution_Bus.

The Revolution Bus will be on display at the February 21st Gulf Coast Association for Pupil Transportation (GCAPT) Winter Conference at the South Shore Harbour Resort in League City, TX.