Seniors’ Food Security program extended until February 11

CANADA, January 31 - The Province is extending the Seniors’ Food Security program until February 11, 2022.

Seniors aged 65 plus facing financial challenges with securing healthy and nutritious food can apply for the Senior’s Food Security program. Challenges include significant financial barriers, requiring to self-isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test, or being a confirmed close contact.

“Seniors are among the most vulnerable to COVID, and many continue to face food challenges. That’s why, even as restrictions ease, I believe it is important we extend the Seniors’ Food Security Program.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Seniors who have already registered for the program do not have to re-register for subsequent meal deliveries. The Seniors Food Security Program will be delivering meals between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Friday, February 4, 2022

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Meals will be delivered to the address provided on the registration. For Wednesday deliveries, registration is required by Monday at 4:00 pm, and for Friday deliveries, registration is required by Wednesday at 4:00 pm.

To access the Seniors’ Food Security Program, visit: Seniors Food Security Program to register. Anyone requiring assistance with the online form can contact 1-866-770-0588 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or dial 2-1-1.

