Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,826 in the last 365 days.

Seniors’ Food Security program extended until February 11

CANADA, January 31 - The Province is extending the Seniors’ Food Security program until February 11, 2022.

Seniors aged 65 plus facing financial challenges with securing healthy and nutritious food can apply for the Senior’s Food Security program. Challenges include significant financial barriers, requiring to self-isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test, or being a confirmed close contact.

“Seniors are among the most vulnerable to COVID, and many continue to face food challenges. That’s why, even as restrictions ease, I believe it is important we extend the Seniors’ Food Security Program.”

- Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Seniors who have already registered for the program do not have to re-register for subsequent meal deliveries. The Seniors Food Security Program will be delivering meals between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, February 2, 2022
  • Friday, February 4, 2022
  • Wednesday, February 9, 2022
  • Friday, February 11, 2022

Meals will be delivered to the address provided on the registration. For Wednesday deliveries, registration is required by Monday at 4:00 pm, and for Friday deliveries, registration is required by Wednesday at 4:00 pm.

To access the Seniors’ Food Security Program, visit: Seniors Food Security Program to register. Anyone requiring assistance with the online form can contact 1-866-770-0588 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or dial 2-1-1.

Media Contact: Rebecca Gass Senior Communications Officer Social Development and Housing rjgass@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Seniors’ Food Security program extended until February 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.