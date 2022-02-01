Le Grand Courtâge Supports Female Entrepreneurs with the 'Elevate' Grant and Mentorship Program
Le Grand Courtâge (LGC) today announces its second annual grant and mentorship program, ELEVATE, created to support female entrepreneurs.
Le Grand Courtâge (LGC) today announces its second annual grant and mentorship program, ELEVATE, created to support female entrepreneurs. Spearheaded by proprietor Tawnya Falkner, ELEVATE will include a rotation of partners and projects throughout the year(s) to address the challenges and needs of women.
— Tawnya Falkner
Le Grand Courtâge is an independent female owned and managed French wine brand launched by American entrepreneur Tawnya Falkner. She took the leap and moved to Burgundy with the vision of disrupting the category and the brand is now one of the leading French sparkling wine brands in the $15 - $19.99 price range. “Since launching the brand, my goal has been to spread positivity through our wines, help elevate our community, and to find ways to give back each year”, states Falkner,
For 2022, Le Grand Courtâge will team-up for the 2nd year in a row with non-profit grant partner Ladies Who Launch, as one of the leading sponsors of the annual program. Ladies Who Launch, a mission driven, 501(c)3 that empowers women entrepreneurs to thrive by providing access to educational resources and capital programs. Twenty applicants will be awarded $10,000 each. The 6 month-long Launch Program provides a grant, mentorship, advisory support, and amplification for women entrepreneurs. Falkner will also be active in the 6-month mentorship program that is created for each awardee. The program application process opens late-February and closes March 27, 2022. There will be a virtual conference summit held March 24th. To learn more and access the Program FAQs and Applications click here.
“I personally know how difficult it can be for female entrepreneurs and the stats continue to show the unique challenges women face”, Tawnya Falkner elaborated, “and by teaming up with similarly minded partners like Ladies Who Launch, and pooling our financial resources, intellectual capital, and networking communities, we will be able to provide meaningful immediate and long-term support.”
To drive additional awareness for Women’s History Month and the Ladies Who Launch Program, Le Grand Courtâge is deploying a multi-pronged approach by outreaching to various female-centric organizations and engaging in digital media/awareness promotions. Amplification efforts such as social media promotions, blog posts, newsletters, podcasts, and gift guides will drive more than 2 million consumer engagements. Their campaign will commence March 1st with focus on International Women’s Day and run through the brand’s LIVE JOYOUSLY spring display and sales campaign.
Throughout the year Le Grand Courtâge continues to support and in invest in various initiatives relating to women such as Project Glimmer, The Downtown Women’s Center, Gifts for Good, and new for 2022, a cocktail contest highlighting bartenders in order bring awareness to the craft, their contributions to the industry and help those still impacted during Covid.
Visit @legrandcourtage on Instagram or ELEVATE to follow along.
About Le Grand Courtâge Award-winning French sparkling wine brand, Le Grand Courtâge, which also produces Très Chic Rosé, was founded by Tawnya Falkner who took the leap and moved to France after seeing a gap in the category. Her goal to create an affordable luxury wine brand which personifies the French spirit of joie de vivre and both elevates and celebrates the every day with the philosophy Live Joyously. The *pop* of the cork is the universal sound of happy and at the core, Courtâge is about elevating and celebrating the every day, living joyously, and exploring possibilities. Sold nationally, Le Grand Courtâge is a leading French sparkling brand in the US in the $15-$19.99 price tier. Translated to mean “the Great Courtship”, Le Grand Courtâge signifies the courtship between French and American wine culture, grapes from different regions and the old and new world wine styles. Imported by Pacific Highway Wines. Le Grand Courtâge Blanc de Blancs Brut and Le Grand Courtâge Brut Rosé, both available in 750ml (SRP $19.99) and mini 187ml (SRP $7.99), and Très Chic Rosé, a still rosé available in 750ml (SRP $16.99). www.legrandcourtage.com
The Female Economy & Businesses - By the Numbers*
• Despite owning 40%+ of US businesses, females receive < 3% of Capital dollars. Females also control nearly 85% of all consumer purchases and spends in the US and yet do not have adequate representation in leadership.
• Only 1.7% of all women-owned firms achieve $1+ million in annual revenue.
• Women CEOs in the Fortune 1000 drive 3xs the returns as S&P 500 enterprises run predominantly by men.
• More than 25% of female owned business have gone under during Covid (Since March 2020).
