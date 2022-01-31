A Lithuanian mission begins work in Ukraine

LITHUANIA, January 31 - A needs assessment mission set up by the Lithuanian Government is starting work in Ukraine on 31 January. The newly created mission will assess Ukraine’s needs for additional assistance from Lithuania and will coordinate the provision of assistance in the face of Russia’s aggression.

The mission is led by a Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Jonas Daniliauskas, and includes representatives of the Office of the Government, Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social Security and Labour.

During its stay in Ukraine, the mission will meet with representatives of Ukraine’s institutions, assess Ukraine’s needs for assistance in various areas, and coordinate assistance provision mechanisms. It is planned that the mission will work in Ukraine for about a month.