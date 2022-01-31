Industry Nominations Open for Marketing Order Advisory Boards

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that nominations are open for positions on New York State’s Apple, Onion, and Cabbage Marketing Order Advisory Boards. Marketing Order Advisory Boards convene to recommend funding priorities to the Department’s Commissioner, inform the Department of industry issues, and ensure that funded projects are having the intended impact on New York State agriculture. Nominations should be submitted no later than Friday, March 11, 2022 at https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York’s agricultural industry is strengthened by our Marketing Order Advisory Boards, which help to identify emerging market opportunities for vital crops, develop innovative promotional initiatives, and so much more. I encourage growers and processors across our state to consider lending their voice to these important initiatives by serving on a board.”

New York State’s Marketing Order programs are industry-initiated and provide critical funding for promotional and research-based projects aimed at improving the profitability of target crops statewide. The following Marketing Order programs are currently seeking nominations of industry professionals to serve on their Advisory Boards:

Apple Marketing Order – Current openings include one grower from eastern New York and one grower from western New York (nominations will also be accepted for processors and storage operators for future consideration).

Apple Research and Development Order – No current openings, however nominations for growers from eastern and western New York, processors, and handlers will be accepted for future consideration.

Onion Research and Development Order – Current openings include two growers from eastern New York and one grower from western New York (nominations will also be accepted for growers from eastern, western, and central New York for future consideration).

Cabbage Research and Development Order – One opening exists currently for a grower, processor, or handler from anywhere in the state; nominations will also be accepted for either designation for future consideration.

Nomination forms for each Board, as well as information on New York State’s Marketing Order programs, can be found on the Department’s Marketing Orders website. Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, March 11, 2022 to be considered for upcoming appointments to the boards listed here. For more information, please contact William Shattuck at [email protected] or (518) 485-7306.

Marketing Order Advisory Boards typically convene twice a year: once to establish a recommended annual budget based on available funds and provide required motions; and once to ensure funded projects are meeting desired outcomes. As needed, each Advisory Board may also convene to discuss pressing industry or program issues to ensure proper implementation of the Marketing Order. Currently, all Advisory Board communications are held exclusively via conference call and video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.