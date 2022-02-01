Learn non-judgmental behavioral strategies to nourish the intuitive side of children with Michelle Henderson's new book
What if, instead of discouraging children’s spiritual growth, parents could be educated about the spiritual world?
Michelle Henderson is brilliant in covering every aspect of how to help and support your intuitive child in a specific customized manner. A must-have for all parents and children with special gifts.”CORINTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychics, mediums, and spiritual coaches have certainly come across families that were blessed with intuitive children. Wanting to work with these families, their children, and guiding them through the challenges that they need to overcome to embrace and enhance such psychic abilities is no easy task.
In Spiritual Nurturing for Intuitive Children, Michelle Henderson offers guidance to all sorts of healers on how to provide parents the tools and knowledge required to fully integrate psychic children to their families. With over thirty years of experience working with children as an M. Ed, Michelle presents the foundation of her work and believes that "looking at the world through a child's eyes" is vital.
Children come into this world with a fresh perspective—they are as spiritual as anyone can be. Just as a seed planted in rich soil will grow into a beautiful flower, a child will grow strong in an environment that has the essentials they need to survive (such as food, water, shelter, and air). But with just the essentials, will a child’s spiritual growth increase as well? Children need physical and spiritual nurturing, and this book is about providing spiritual nourishment to children.
Parents, society, and communities can influence a child’s spiritual growth, and everyone who walks a spiritual path from an early age will find their true purpose in life. With a plethora of practical exercises and a variety of insight that will assist you in educating parents about elements of spirituality that will help every child fulfill his or her spiritual journey in all phases of their lives, Spiritual Nurturing for Intuitive Children covers important topics as:
- Why parent training?
- Accepting and welcoming the intuitive child;
- Encouraging the powerful role of parents;
- Navigating the challenges of raising psychic children;
- Fully integrating the family;
- Supporting spiritually evolved children in different life stages; and
- Celebrating spiritual growth.
What if, instead of discouraging children’s spiritual growth, parents could be educated about the spiritual world? Embrace the love, forgiveness, faith, and non-judgmental behavioral strategies to nourish the intuitive side of children and their families, for our world needs our children to understand what true love and acceptance really is.
Michelle Henderson has always chosen a career that has helped others heal in different situations. As an M. Ed., she worked in education as a teacher, educational diagnostician, and behavioral analyst for thirty years. While teaching children with autism, she wrote a book titled A Three Element Social Skill Program: Instruction, Drama, and Technology. In 2006, she opened IASIS Learning Center, a non-profit organization teaching children social skills through drama techniques. In parallel to that, her intuition blossomed in her 20’s and visitations from the spirit world began to increase. After retiring from education, knowing she was going to serve the Divine and offer spiritual services, Michelle obtained her Ordained Ministry from the Universal Life Church Ministries in 2019. In 2021, Michelle became a Certified Spiritual Advisor with Psychic and Medium Certificates through the Lisa Williams International School of Spiritual Development.
As she embraced her spiritual growth, she was able to use these skills to help special needs families. Her journey to becoming a professional spiritualist began when she retired from education. With the knowledge she obtained through her life-long work with children, she became passionate about helping intuitive children embrace their gifts. Michelle also shares her innovative ideas with other lightworkers, giving them direction about supporting families of intuitive children.
Michelle is known for her powerful gift of spirit art. She will draw an image of your loved one during your medium reading with her, and she also creates colorful and specific Auragraph storyboards in her psychic readings. Whether you are receiving a medium or psychic reading, you will not only leave with clarity but with an art piece that will memorialize your experience.
