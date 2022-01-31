Governor Abbott Appoints Lopez, Silcox To Texas Council For Developmental Disabilities

TEXAS, January 31 - January 31, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Juan Carlos Lopez and Meridith Silcox to the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023 and February 1, 2027, respectively.

Juan Carlos Lopez of Edinburg is a volunteer with the Valley Association for Independent Living. Lopez is a graduate of McAllen High School.

Meridith Silcox of Splendora is the Director of Access, Ability and Inclusion for the YMCA of Greater Houston. Silcox received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Houston and a Master of Arts in Psychology from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.