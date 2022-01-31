Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,821 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Lopez, Silcox To Texas Council For Developmental Disabilities

TEXAS, January 31 - January 31, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Juan Carlos Lopez and Meridith Silcox to the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023 and February 1, 2027, respectively.

Juan Carlos Lopez of Edinburg is a volunteer with the Valley Association for Independent Living. Lopez is a graduate of McAllen High School.  

Meridith Silcox of Splendora is the Director of Access, Ability and Inclusion for the YMCA of Greater Houston. Silcox received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Houston and a Master of Arts in Psychology from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Lopez, Silcox To Texas Council For Developmental Disabilities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.