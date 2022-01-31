22B2000370, 22B2000367/Royalton Barracks/ Burglaries/ Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000370

CASE#: 22B2000367

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 20220131 / 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12, Hartland VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM #1: Chelsea Toomey

VICTIM #2: Mark Walker

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On January 31, 2022, between the hours of 1300 and 1400 hours, Vermont State Police responded to two residences on Route 12 in Hartland for two reports of burglary complaints.

Preliminary investigation shows forced entry was made into both residences. Property taken includes electronics, undisclosed amount of cash, and firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at (802)234-9933.

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

802-234-9933