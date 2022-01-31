Submit Release
News Search

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,724 in the last 365 days.

22B2000370, 22B2000367/Royalton Barracks/ Burglaries/ Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2000370

CASE#: 22B2000367

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga                          

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 20220131 / 1300 hours  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12, Hartland VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                  

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM #1: Chelsea Toomey

VICTIM #2: Mark Walker

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 31, 2022, between the hours of 1300 and 1400 hours, Vermont State Police responded to two residences on Route 12 in Hartland for two reports of burglary complaints.

 

Preliminary investigation shows forced entry was made into both residences. Property taken includes electronics, undisclosed amount of cash, and firearms.

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at (802)234-9933.

 

 

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

802-234-9933

 

 

Sent from Mail for Windows

 

You just read:

22B2000370, 22B2000367/Royalton Barracks/ Burglaries/ Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.