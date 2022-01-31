22B2000370, 22B2000367/Royalton Barracks/ Burglaries/ Request for information
CASE#: 22B2000370
CASE#: 22B2000367
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 20220131 / 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12, Hartland VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM #1: Chelsea Toomey
VICTIM #2: Mark Walker
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 31, 2022, between the hours of 1300 and 1400 hours, Vermont State Police responded to two residences on Route 12 in Hartland for two reports of burglary complaints.
Preliminary investigation shows forced entry was made into both residences. Property taken includes electronics, undisclosed amount of cash, and firearms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at (802)234-9933.
