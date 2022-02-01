BrainWare Learning Company Named Innovative Game Tech Learning Solutions Providers
Featured on the cover of Enterprise World Magazine
It takes an exhaustive team of experts in all fields related to the brain, to create solutions that help increase cognitive abilities and lower the stress levels for the entire family.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrainWare Learning Company was named one of the most innovative game tech learning solutions providers to watch in 2021 and was featured on the cover of the November 2021 edition of The Enterprise World magazine. “Featured in this edition are some of the leading companies in the Gaming Tech space,” said Enterprise World. “These companies and their respective teams are visionaries, bent on innovating and unearthing groundbreaking products and services. Not only are they highly advanced, they are integrated with the latest technology, and packed with unique attributes.”
Roger Stark, CEO and Betsy Hill, President and COO of the company were interviewed for the article, explaining what differentiates BrainWare Learning from other companies in their field. “There are a lot of things that set the BrainWare Learning Company’s team apart, but central is their ability to unpack the learning and teaching process in a very systematic and affordable way. This empowers the parent or teacher and the coach to be far more effective in every step of the process, applying the most effective cognitive training techniques and personalized learning strategies to support each student.”
We don’t often think about the basic processes our brains use to learn. Those processes, called cognitive skills, are the foundation for learning. Cognitive skills are how our brain takes in information from the outside world and processes it, stores it, retrieves it, organizes it, and comprehends and applies it. Skills like attention, memory, visual and auditory processing speed, and the way our brains hold on to information while we think about it. This is what happens during the learning process.
“We all have cognitive strengths and we all have cognitive weaknesses, said Enterprise World Magazine in their article. “In order to help people learn more efficiently and effectively, making the learning process easier for the learner, we need to understand each learner’s cognitive strengths and weaknesses. This is where BrainWare Learning Company comes in and establishes itself as both the pioneer and the leader in its field. Their solutions are unmatched and ahead of their time. Also, their dedication to helping parents, teachers, workforce trainers – everyone who cares about learners — is unrivaled and exceptional. They truly are one of the most respected and sought-after companies, more than deserving to be the Most Innovative Gaming Tech Solution Provider to Watch in 2021!”
“We’re very thankful for the recognition this award has given us,” said Roger Stark, CEO of BrainWare Learning Company. “The number one priority for BrainWare Learning Company is understanding our clients - what they want, what problems they face, and what they are looking for, addressing the root cause, not the symptoms. Our team is particularly sensitive to the markets we serve and we make sure that we have great empathy. Most of the children we work with have become discouraged by their learning experiences in school. They often have low self-esteem. Their parents can become confused and unsure. It takes an exhaustive team of experts in all fields related to the brain, pooling their knowledge and resources together to create solutions that help increase cognitive abilities and lower the stress levels for the entire family. We are grateful to be in a position to help.”
About BrainWare Learning Company
BrainWare Learning Company offers programs and tools that further the application of sound neuroscience research to learning and teaching. BrainWare SAFARI has become the most researched comprehensive, integrated cognitive literacy training tool delivered online in the world. For information, visit: https://mybrainware.com/
