2022-01-31 11:56:02.003 Wife Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize On Ticket Bought By Husband

2022-01-31 11:56:02.003

A Missouri Lottery player won a $100,000 Scratchers prize on a ticket purchased by her husband.

“We like to play Scratchers together,” the winner explained. “He picks out the tickets and I scratch them off.”

The “Super Crossword Tripler” ticket was purchased at White Oak Station, 15932 Highway 160, in Forsyth. The player said it was a random pick by her husband after spotting the ticket on display.

After scratching it off in the store, they realized that they had won one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000.

“It was just like, ‘Whoa! Alright!’” she said.

“Super Crossword Tripler” is a $5 game, with over $1.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including an additional top prize of $100,000.

In FY21, players in Taney County won more than $12.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Prize claims of more than $600 can be made – by appointment only – at any Missouri Lottery office. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.