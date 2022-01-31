First-time Redbud School Grants awarded to 330 school districts

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 31, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education is pleased to announce 330 school districts will receive approximately $38.5 million in Redbud School Grants for acquiring and improving school buildings. This first-time grant allocation is a result of Senate Bill 229 from the 2021 Legislative Session, which awards additional funding to school districts and eligible charter schools to equalize the amount each receives for school buildings.

“These funds are a victory for thousands of Oklahoma schoolchildren being educated in public school districts and charter schools across the state,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “These funds will ensure that students, regardless of district, have building spaces that meet their needs through renovations, maintenance and additional facilities.”

School districts and charter schools below the state average per student in local property taxes for the building fund and the county-wide millage are eligible to receive these funds. Additionally, charter schools must provide in-person or blended instruction to a minimum of two-thirds of enrolled students as the primary means of instruction in order to receive these funds. Statewide virtual charter schools are not eligible.

Grant funds will be allocated at two points in the fiscal year with the first allocation in January 2022, which reflects funding collected to date. Funding collected between January and June will be allocated in June 2022. Both the initial allocation and the expected allocation can be found on the Redbud School Grant webpage.

