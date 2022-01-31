FDLE arrests community development director

For Immediate Release January 31, 2022 TAMPA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Temple Terrace Community Development Director Amir Anisi, 54, South Tampa, on charges of bid tampering and unlawful compensation. FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said, “It is always in the best interest of taxpayers and public safety to have a fair and transparent bidding process. I very much appreciate the work of our FDLE agents and analysts who worked diligently to uncover this crime, as it was not immediately identifiable, but discovered through extensive review of records and interviews.” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said, “This crime was a violation of the public’s trust. As Tampa Bay continues to grow and thrive, the public needs to be able to trust that the government is working on behalf of the people—openly, honestly, and fairly.” Temple Terrace Mayor Andy Ross said, “I want to assure the residents of our city, and those doing business with our city, that Temple Terrace will not tolerate this kind of behavior. When we received the original complaint in this matter in August, we immediately asked FDLE to open an investigation. Myself, and all the members of the city council, are committed to the highest standards of integrity and will continue to demand transparency and excellence from our staff.” The case began after the city received a complaint about the hiring of an unlicensed contractor to complete concrete renovations at a racquetball court. As community development director, Anisi was aware of the bids coming into the city. The investigation shows that Anisi influenced a competitive solicitation by providing non-public information to one vendor with whom he had a personal and professional relationship. With the information Anisi provided, the vendor was able to secure the project. In addition, Anisi hired the vendor for a concrete project at his personal residence. When the job was complete, he told the vendor that he expected a reduced price as a favor for giving the vendor other jobs, including the City of Temple Terrace project. Anisi was arrested without incident this morning and was booked into Hillsborough County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001