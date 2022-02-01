Industry Veterans Form a New Breed of Brand Experience Agency: AQtion Marketing – The Anti-Mad.-Ave Agency

Founders Amy Beth Stern and Quincy Marr

AQtion is a Woman and LGBTQ+ owned independent brand experience agency, offering elevated customer service with unparalleled creative strategy & production

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Brand Experience Marketing continues to rule in marcomm plans, and The Covid-19 Pandemic has made it much more difficult to offer strong brand experiences, a new agency has come on the scene, dedicated to community-based, and built, brand experience of all types. Amy Beth Stern and Quincy Marr, most recently of the Omnicom Experiential Group’s Eventive Marketing, have launched AQtion Marketing. AQtion is a Woman and LGBTQ+ owned independent brand experience agency. The Founders are creative agency and event marketing execs who recognize the need for their clients to have a personalized and elevated level of customer service to pair with unparalleled creative strategy and production.

“Not all start-ups are created equally”, says Amy Beth Stern, Founding Partner of AQtion. “Like many do, we have struck out on our own, but the difference is we have had all the back-of-house and infrastructure in place to fully function and offer brand experience, of any size and complexity, since day one.

The agency team is a made up of long-time acquaintances and former colleagues. “Our clients have said ‘not only is the work great, but we are great to work with.’” Says Quincy Marr. “We also want to be one of the greatest places to work. We are firmly built on inclusive culture and believe in not only a life/work balance, but a work/reward system.”

AQtion offers full service creative and strategy, all through the brand experience lens. Brand experiences themselves, which includes digital and social campaigns, and even meta-verse activations, event and experiential marketing, at any scope and scale, is at the heart of AQtion’s offerings. The agency is currently working on product launches, guerilla marketing, cause marketing campaigns, B-to-B conferences, B-to-E communications and experiences, brand strategy, on and off-premise sales promotion, and targeted social media campaigns.

###

ABOUT AQTION MARKETING:

AQtion Marketing is partnered with Mark DiPippa, owner of DNA Creative and On the Go Experiential. Based in New York with remote offices, DiPippa’s two companies will provide the Infrastructure and back-end services required to have AQtion Marketing ready for business from day one.

DNA Creative is a full-service advertising agency established in 1994. For over 25 years, DNA Creative has helped some of America’s leading companies achieve-and surpass-their marketing Goals. Services include: Copywriting, layouts & mechanicals, media planning & buying, E-mail and social marketing, multi-media production, production supervision and account management, printing, production management and more. DNA Creative Promo is the in-house division of DNA Creative that manages promotional products. Members of the Advertising SpecialtyInstitute (ASI), DNA Creative Promo has access to over 3,000 promotional product

manufacturers and offers discounted prices to meet any budget.

On the Go Marketing is a full-service event and promotion agency established in 1999. On the Go has produced events and activations for Fortune 500 companies for over 20 years. Services include: Creative, build-outs/fabrication, permitting, staffing, mobile marketing tours, sampling, promotions, events and experiential marketing.

According to Stern: “My relationship with DiPippa goes back over 15 years. We have been looking for the opportunity to partner and build upon what he has established, and Quincy and I have the vision for what a leading brand experience agency can, and should be.”

For additional information, please contact Amy Beth Stern at 646-498-3295 or AmyBeth@AQtionmarketing.com