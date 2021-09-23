Essex Market to House a New Specialty Pasta and Sauce Company with a Philanthropic Angle- New Amsterdam Pasta Co.

Fresh Pasta Made Daily Chef Brafman Grating Fresh Imported Parmesan Cheese over House-Made Bolognese

Authentic In Every Way- Classic Italian Inspiration, New York City Grit and Diversity of Flavor

We had the idea of creating pasta and sauces rooted in Italian tradition, but also including flavors and techniques from the cuisines that make New York city so diverse.” — Michael Brafman

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening in October is a delicious, classically inspired fresh pasta and sauce purveyor, with a purpose. New Amsterdam Pasta is a NYC-based retailer who will begin operations out of the Lower East Side’s Essex Market. New Amsterdam’s creations include handmade pasta, using imported Italian flours, as well as classic and modern sauces to pair. Pasta and sauce are prepared fresh and available a la carte, or in prepared meal kits, allowing even the most novice chef to seem like a true Italian gourmet.

New Amsterdam Pasta was founded by chef Michael Brafman. When building the company for launch, he had the pleasure of working with Luca Donofrio, and the two soon realized they shared the same vision of creating a pasta company with uncompromising quality, new york flare, while also giving back to their community. They’ve been partners ever since.

Brafman’s passion for pasta and the people is clear, stating; “We had the idea of creating pasta and sauces rooted in Italian tradition, but also including flavors and techniques from the cuisines that make New York city so diverse. Beyond that, there is such a broad spectrum of wealth and poverty in this city as well, and we want our creations to be able to be enjoyed by all”.

To do this, New Amsterdam Pasta has integrated giving back into their every day business - pasta with purpose! They have chosen to partner with Feed Forward, as a participant in their More Than A Meal program – a new and dignified experience for those in need of food support that leverages technology to connect restaurants and food providers with their neighbors in need. Not only will New Amsterdam Pasta be providing meals for participants of this program out of their Essex Market location, but they have also made a pledge to donate a pound of pasta to the initiative for every pound they sell (#pound4pound).

New Amsterdam Pasta is at Stall #30 Essex Market, and will soon be available via online ordering with Uber Eats, Mercato, and others. Plans for gourmet grocery distribution and NYC food trucks are in the works.

An exclusive tasting event hosted by Brafman and Donofrio will take place at the Essex Market Test Kitchen on October 19th at 6pm. Press interested in attending should reach out to contacts below.

###

For more information:

Amy Beth Stern

AQtion Marketing

646-498-3295

amybeth@aqtionmarketing.com

About Michael Brafman:

Born and raised in NYC, Michael has worked as a chef and manager in NYC restaurants and corporate dining for 20+ years. Beginning as a prep cook and working up to chef and general manager he has worked in some of the city’s best restaurants led by Danny Meyer, Jean Georges Vongerichten, Geoffrey Zakarian and more. Additionally, he has worked in corporate dining in some of the city’s top law firms and Fortune 500 companies. He still resides in NYC with his wife and 2 children.

About Luca Donofrio:

Born and raised in NYC, Luca most recently hails as the head pasta maker for Eataly North America, where he led pasta production and training. After leaving Eataly he opened a consultancy business bringing his expertise to chefs and restaurateurs nationally. He lives in New Jersey with his wife and young daughter.

About Feed Forward:

A first-of-its-kind food impact agency, Feed Forward delivers tangible solutions that connect technology and innovation with the needs of our communities. The overall mission of the organization is a resilient and fair food economy, and they are currently focusing their work on food access, food as medicine, and supply chain. For inquiries please reach out to Meg Savage, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer (megs@feedfwd.com).