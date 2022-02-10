EDRM Announces DiscoveryMaster LLC Renews Trusted Partner Status

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Makes eDiscovery reporting easy and intuitive

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce DiscoveryMaster LLC, who automate project metrics and QC stats for document review projects in Relativity, has renewed their Trusted Partner status with EDRM.

eDiscovery technology will play a central role in organizations as they strive to rebound from the current global crisis as more cohesive, more stable and more productive entities. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“The EDRM community is like having a built-in advisory committee,” says Ryan Short, vice president, DiscoveryMaster LLC. “Introducing legal software to the marketplace is difficult enough – I can’t image doing it without the friends, supporters, and early adopters we’ve found because of partnering with EDRM.”

“The feedback we’ve received has directly led to adjusting our long-term vision and development roadmap. The caliber and candor in conversations is very impressive,” added co-founder and CEO Ray Biederman, DiscoveryMaster LLC.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like DiscoveryMaster LLC are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“We are excited to continue working with the experienced team of litigators, technologists and reviewers at our trusted EDRM partner, DiscoveryMaster LLC,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “We are looking forward to sharing their fabulous platform with our global community.”

This partnership allows DiscoveryMaster LLC access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 136 countries spanning six continents.

Learn more about Discovery Master LLC’s solutions at http://www.discoverymaster.co.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About DiscoveryMaster LLC

DiscoveryMaster LLC is led by active litigators and eDiscovery practitioners who apply innovation and imagination to make the document review process more efficient and effective. Our software is licensed to law firms, eDiscovery infrastructure providers, document review providers, and consulting firms across the globe. To learn more please write to contact@discoverymaster.co or visit http://www.discoverymaster.co.



EDRM Media Contact