Sheri Bankston CPA Provides Divorce Financial Services with Hoffman Divorce Strategies
Hoffman Divorce Strategies is pleased to announce that staff member Sheri Bankston has reactivated her license as a Certified Public AccountantNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoffman Divorce Strategies is pleased to announce that staff member Sheri Bankston has reactivated her license as a Certified Public Accountant. “Reactivating Sheri’s CPA license is an additional demonstration of Sheri’s expertise in financial matters,” said Andrew Hoffman, President at Hoffman Divorce Strategies. “She brings an even greater skillset to assist family law attorneys and their clients who are divorcing and wrestling with tough financial issues.”
Bankston earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1993 and passed the CPA exam the same year. “I’m eager to provide another level of care and service for our clients,” Bankston explained. “Everyday finances are stressful as it is. Working through budgets, savings, and retirement funds in the middle of the divorce or separation process is all the more trying. I’m glad to help ease this burden.”
The CPA license is an industry standard classification which requires rigorous training and a commitment to continuing education. Commenting on Bankston’s accomplishment, Andrew Hoffman stated that he is “very pleased to see Sheri’s expertise demonstrated through this designation… The family law attorneys and clients with whom we work will rest easy knowing that our team has best-in-class training and skills.”
Sheri Bankston was previously Vice President of Operational Excellence at Alliance Safety Council. She joined Hoffman Divorce Strategies in 2020 as a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst.
Since 1999, Hoffman Divorce Strategies has helped Louisiana family law attorneys and their clients prepare defensible financial reports for negotiation or litigation and understand the quality and long-term impact of financial settlement proposals. To contact Sheri, email sheri@hoffmandivorcestrategies.com or call 985-674-1120.
