Senate confirms John Garcia as secretary of General Services Department

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement after the state Senate unanimously confirmed John Garcia as secretary of the New Mexico General Services Department:

“The General Services Department is the backbone of state government – Secretary Garcia’s experience and leadership will continue to improve state government operations and how we serve the people of New Mexico.”

Secretary Garcia issued the following statement:

“It’s an honor to be selected by Governor Lujan Grisham to serve in her administration, and it’s a privilege to serve New Mexico once again. The services that the General Services Department provides to other departments and agencies are critical to the success of state government. I am committed to GSD’s mission of making those services the best they can be.”