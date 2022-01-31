The Latest Research on California Walnuts + Heart Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- It is estimated that 54% of deaths from noncommunicable diseases in the Eastern Mediterranean Region are due to cardiovascular diseases. Deaths attributed to cardiovascular diseases (of total deaths) range from 49% in Oman to 13% in Somalia. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is due to sedentary lifestyles and common risk factors, such as hypertension. 1 Diet is one of the most important risk factors for heart disease, which is controllable, and walnuts and other foods that provide good fats are smart choices.
Walnuts have long been recognized as a heart-healthy food, with decades of scientific research showing how eating walnuts affects various factors related to heart health such as cholesterol, blood pressure, inflammation and blood vessel function. Scientists are learning new information that is changing what we know about heart health. Here are a few research studies that have recently been published related to walnuts and heart health.
• A study2 published in Circulation (2021) explored the effects of a walnut-enriched diet on overall cholesterol in elderly individuals, researchers found an association between regular daily walnut consumption and sustained lower levels of cholesterol including a 15 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
• A study3 from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and published in Nutrients (2021) looked at the link between higher walnut consumption – both in terms of the amount and frequency – and longer life expectancy. The study found that eating five or more servings (one serving = one ounce) per week was associated with a 14% lower risk of death (from any cause), 25% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases, and a gain in about 1.3 years of life expectancy, compared to those who didn’t consume walnuts. The study suggests that even a few handfuls of walnuts per week may help promote longevity.
Keeping these findings in mind, there are many ways to support heart health – starting with something as simple as choices at the grocery store.
Tips for Heart-Smart Shopping
1. Read Nutrition Facts labels, even for foods you think may be good for you. When there’s more than one choice, compare labels.
2. Focus on good fats. Replace saturated fats (found in animal-based foods like butter, cream and meat) with the good fats, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated (found in walnuts, fish and avocados). Try avocado instead of mayo on sandwiches, and snack on walnuts instead of chips or pretzels.
3. Choose foods with less sodium, and prepare foods with little or no salt.
4. Stock up on shelf-stable, nutrient-dense foods. In the event that you are staying inside for an extended period of time, keep your household nourished with nutrient-dense foods. One ounce of walnuts offers important nutrients for optimum health including 4g of protein, 2g of fiber and is a good source of magnesium (45mg).
o Did you know? The best way to store walnuts is in an airtight container in the refrigerator. If you don’t plan to use them for a month or longer, store them in the freezer.
5. Prioritize fruits and veggies. Look for fresh, frozen or canned produce that’s in season or on sale to save money.
For more information on California walnuts heart healthy benefits, as well as recipes, please go www.californiawalnut.com.ae.
Sources:
1 http://www.emro.who.int/health-topics/cardiovascular-diseases/index.html
2 Rajaram S, Cofan M, Sala-Vila A, Haddad E, Serra M, Bitok E, Roth I, Freitas-Simoes TM, Kaur A, Valls-Pedret C, Domenech M, Oda K, Corella D, Sabate J, Ros E. Effects of walnut consumption for 2 years on blood lipids and lipoprotein subclasses among healthy elders: Findings from the Walnuts and Healthy Aging (WAHA) randomized controlled trial. Circulation. 2021;144:00–00. DOI: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.054051.
3 Liu X, Guasch-Ferré M, Tobias DK, Li Y. Association of Walnut Consumption with Total and Cause-Specific Mortality and Life Expectancy in U.S. Adults. Nutrients. 2021; 13(8):2699. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13082699
Berk Utku
Walnuts have long been recognized as a heart-healthy food, with decades of scientific research showing how eating walnuts affects various factors related to heart health such as cholesterol, blood pressure, inflammation and blood vessel function. Scientists are learning new information that is changing what we know about heart health. Here are a few research studies that have recently been published related to walnuts and heart health.
• A study2 published in Circulation (2021) explored the effects of a walnut-enriched diet on overall cholesterol in elderly individuals, researchers found an association between regular daily walnut consumption and sustained lower levels of cholesterol including a 15 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
• A study3 from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and published in Nutrients (2021) looked at the link between higher walnut consumption – both in terms of the amount and frequency – and longer life expectancy. The study found that eating five or more servings (one serving = one ounce) per week was associated with a 14% lower risk of death (from any cause), 25% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases, and a gain in about 1.3 years of life expectancy, compared to those who didn’t consume walnuts. The study suggests that even a few handfuls of walnuts per week may help promote longevity.
Keeping these findings in mind, there are many ways to support heart health – starting with something as simple as choices at the grocery store.
Tips for Heart-Smart Shopping
1. Read Nutrition Facts labels, even for foods you think may be good for you. When there’s more than one choice, compare labels.
2. Focus on good fats. Replace saturated fats (found in animal-based foods like butter, cream and meat) with the good fats, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated (found in walnuts, fish and avocados). Try avocado instead of mayo on sandwiches, and snack on walnuts instead of chips or pretzels.
3. Choose foods with less sodium, and prepare foods with little or no salt.
4. Stock up on shelf-stable, nutrient-dense foods. In the event that you are staying inside for an extended period of time, keep your household nourished with nutrient-dense foods. One ounce of walnuts offers important nutrients for optimum health including 4g of protein, 2g of fiber and is a good source of magnesium (45mg).
o Did you know? The best way to store walnuts is in an airtight container in the refrigerator. If you don’t plan to use them for a month or longer, store them in the freezer.
5. Prioritize fruits and veggies. Look for fresh, frozen or canned produce that’s in season or on sale to save money.
For more information on California walnuts heart healthy benefits, as well as recipes, please go www.californiawalnut.com.ae.
Sources:
1 http://www.emro.who.int/health-topics/cardiovascular-diseases/index.html
2 Rajaram S, Cofan M, Sala-Vila A, Haddad E, Serra M, Bitok E, Roth I, Freitas-Simoes TM, Kaur A, Valls-Pedret C, Domenech M, Oda K, Corella D, Sabate J, Ros E. Effects of walnut consumption for 2 years on blood lipids and lipoprotein subclasses among healthy elders: Findings from the Walnuts and Healthy Aging (WAHA) randomized controlled trial. Circulation. 2021;144:00–00. DOI: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.054051.
3 Liu X, Guasch-Ferré M, Tobias DK, Li Y. Association of Walnut Consumption with Total and Cause-Specific Mortality and Life Expectancy in U.S. Adults. Nutrients. 2021; 13(8):2699. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13082699
Berk Utku
Promedia Public Relations
212 465 700
email us here