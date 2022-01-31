DC-Based Jazz Artist Aaron Myers Announces WHUT/PBS Air Dates for Full-Length “The Pride Album” Visuals
The Full-Length visual album for Myers’ fourth studio project, The Pride Album, will be airing regularly on PBS affiliate WHUT starting Saturday February 12thWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC-based jazz vocalist and pianist Aaron Myers proudly announces that the full length visual experience for his fourth studio project, The Pride Album, will be airing regularly on the Washington-based PBS affiliate WHUT starting on Saturday, February 12th at 9 PM EST.
There will be subsequent showings on Sunday, February 13th, and Monday, February 14th, as part of a multi-year agreement to present the visual album on WHUT-TV. This partnership will help promote jazz on one of America’s seminal entertainment programs as well as give a new audience of viewers an intimate look into Myers’ intricate recording process. “The Pride Video Album,” served as Aaron’s first venture with Mecca Filmworks and premiered during the DC Jazz Festival’s official 2021 International Jazz Day Celebration.
Released on April 30, 2021, The Pride Album was recorded at the GRAMMY®-winning Tonal Park Studios in Takoma Park, MD by chief engineer Charlie Pilzer, who said “it was a privilege to collaborate with Aaron Myers and Jake Grotticelli and all the musicians on The Pride Album. The music is soulful, heartfelt and has a message that addresses current issues.”
On The Pride Album, Aaron is joined by a cast of critically-acclaimed musicians including Kris Funn, Dana Hawkins, Herb Scott, Samuel Prather and Steve Arnold as well as an award-winning production team made up of GRAMMY®-winning mastering engineer Emily Lazar, mastering engineer Greg Lukens, mixing engineer Jake Grotticelli and Myers himself.
The project was received with much critical acclaim and fanfare, with Downbeat Magazine stating that “throughout the album, the Washington, D.C.-based singer, songwriter and pianist delivers songs bursting with personal and political poignancy, capped off with narrative and emotional clarity,” and other reviews or write-ups appearing in JazzIz Magazine, WBGO’s The Pulse, The Dallas Morning News and more. The album is available to stream or purchase on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music among others.
