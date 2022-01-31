National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Continues Expanding with New Rockville, Maryland Partner
David Marquardt has practiced Family Law and Trust & Estates for more than 16 years.
I have been so impressed with the quality of service delivered by the entire organization, and the level of care provided to each client.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National family law firm, WhitbeckBennett, continues to expand its nationwide reach with the addition of a new Partner, David J. Marquardt, at their Rockville, Maryland office.
— David J. Marquardt
WhitbeckBennett’s Rockville, Maryland office will be managed by David Marquardt, who has been practicing Family Law and Trust & Estates for more than 16 years. Mr. Marquardt prides himself on exploring every potential issue in the cases he handles and in seeking creative solutions that are in the best interest of his client. Although he works tirelessly toward achieving amicable settlements without the need for a trial, he also meticulously prepares his cases in the event court intervention is required. He is licensed in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
John Whitbeck, founder and Managing Partner of WhitbeckBennett, launched the firm in April of 2020 with aspirations to seek out future locations for expanding its practice to reach families across the nation. The family law firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life’s most difficult times.
"I’ve known David a long time and he’s one of the finest attorneys in the DC metro area,” stated Whitbeck. He went on to say, "[w]e are very excited to have David working primarily out of our new Rockville, Maryland location.”
WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family. WhitbeckBennett's mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. WhitbeckBennett's practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
"I have known John since I started my career in 2005 and am ecstatic to join the fantastic team at WhitbeckBennett,” stated Marquardt. "Since I started at the firm, I have been so impressed with the quality of service delivered by the entire organization, and the level of care provided to each client. I look forward to shaping the Rockville, Maryland office into one of the finest family-focused law firms in the area."
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
