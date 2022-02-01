UNITED STATES CIVIL RIGHTS TRAIL ADDS 14 NEW SITES IN 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourteen new attractions have been added to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail (USCRT) for 2022, bringing the total number of stops on the trail to more than 130 across 14 states. These historic destinations greatly enrich the trail experience for travelers and expand the deep and complex story of the Civil Rights Movement.
The additions include three sites in Tennessee, one in Missouri, nine in Louisiana and one in Virginia.
The new sites include:
• National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, TN, which celebrates African American contributions to over 50 genres and subgenres of music;
• Stax Museum in Memphis, TN, the world’s only soul music museum;
• I AM MAN Plaza in Memphis, TN, which honors those who played a role in the 1968 sanitation workers’ strike;
• Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, MO, dedicated to celebrating the rich history of African American baseball;
• University of Louisiana at Lafayette in Lafayette, LA, which historically enrolled its first Black student in 1954;
• Robert “Bob” Hicks House in Bogalusa, LA, a family home turned civil rights base;
• Camp Beauregard in Alexandria-Pineville, LA, with an exhibit on an experimental unit of Black soldiers that was part of Gen. George Patton’s Third Army in World War II;
• Canal Street in New Orleans, site of the city’s first sit-in at F.W. Woolworth’s;
• Dooky Chase’s in New Orleans, a gathering point for civil rights activists;
• McDonogh 19 in New Orleans, the elementary school desegregated by three first graders; Bogalusa to Baton Rouge March Marker in Baton Rouge, LA, adjacent to the Louisiana State Capitol where many civil rights marches ended;
• Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge, LA, a 1953 staging area for free rides to work during the nation’s first bus boycott;
• S.H. Kress Department Store Lunch Counter in Baton Rouge, LA, the site of downtown lunchcounter sit-ins; and
• Danville Fine Arts & History Museum in Danville, VA, which showcases the stories and moments in time important to the Civil Rights Movement.
The new sites were announced today by the USCRT Marketing Alliance, which is comprised of leadership from 14 state tourism, cultural and heritage departments and national historians. In 2018, the Alliance launched CivilRightsTrail.com featuring approximately 120 sites between Topeka, Kansas, and Washington, D.C., that were significant to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s. The Civil Rights Trail last expanded in 2020 with the addition of four new sites and one new city that year.
The USCRT also recently launched a U.S. Civil Rights Trail podcast. The series includes half-hour interviews with historians and experts who explore some of the most significant events of the Movement that happened in each state. The first three episodes cover trail sites in Alabama. Over the next few months, trail sites in Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina and Tennessee will be added. The podcast can be found on the top streaming sites, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
About the U.S. Civil Rights Trail
The U.S. Civil Rights Trail is a collection of churches, courthouses, schools, museums and other landmarks primarily in the Southern states where activists challenged segregation in the 1950s and 1960s to advance social justice. Famous sites include the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama; Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas; the Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth’s where sit-ins began; the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee; and Dr. King’s birthplace in Atlanta, to name a few. The people, locations and destinations included in the Civil Rights Trail provide a way for families, travelers and educators to experience history firsthand and tell the story of how “what happened here changed the world.” For details about dozens of significant sites and to see interviews with civil rights foot soldiers, visit CivilRightsTrail.com.
