Arcalea Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Arcalea Logo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcalea announced today it is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work®: a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Arcalea. This year, 100% of employees said Arcalea is a great place to work, which is 41 points above the average for U.S.-based companies.

"It is our honor to be Great Place to Work-Certified within our first year of eligibility,” said Mike Stratta, CEO of Arcalea. “Our people not only deliver excellent results to our clients but create a culture where people are valued, respected, and have the opportunity to grow. This Certification belongs to each member of the Arcalea team and is a reflection of our core values: We Lead, We Deliver, We Grow, Together."

Arcalea’s survey results reflect the company’s passion for building a winning employee experience. This is represented by the company’s modern remote work policy and professional development opportunities. Arcalea also prioritizes well-being with flexible paid time off, a robust philanthropy initiative, and a generous 401K matching program.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Arcalea is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

For more information about Arcalea, its culture, and career openings, visit arcalea.com/about-us

About Arcalea

Arcalea is an industry leader in Marketing. As a strategic consultancy, Arcalea combines formal Marketing frameworks, analytics, and proprietary A.I. analyses, leading today's digital initiatives with data science and machine learning. In 2021, Arcalea was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, and in 2020, ranked #51 on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies. The firm serves brands in a diverse array of industries including pharmaceutical, CPG, defense, transportation, retail, and higher education, among others. Learn more at arcalea.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.