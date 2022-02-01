InVision Communications Introduces Employee Stock Ownership Plan
New benefit will help attract, retain best-in-class talent
The economic power of an employee-owned agency can drive employee retention, job growth, wages, and productivity. That stands to benefit not only our employees, but also, every one of our clients.”WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InVision Communications co-founders Drew Hagen and Rod Mickels have announced the formation of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), making the agency 100% employee-owned. They made the announcement at a company meeting last week.
— Rod Mickels, CEO
“InVisionites have proven time and again that they are invested in the long-term success of our agency, and we are honored to be able to offer them this benefit,” said Hagen, the agency’s Chief Culture Officer. “From day one, Rod and I built this agency with a focus on our people, and we believe this move will ensure a strong future for all of them — and will also help us continue to attract and retain the best talent.”
As an ESOP-owned agency, InVision will allocate ownership shares annually, as part of employees’ retirement benefits. Since the majority of the agency’s 148 current employees are female, the formation of this ESOP also makes InVision a women-owned business.
“The economic power of an employee-owned agency can drive employee retention, job growth, wages, and productivity,” Mickels said. “That stands to benefit not only our employees but also every one of our clients.”
Mickels and Hagen will remain in their current roles of CEO and Chief Culture Officer, respectively.
