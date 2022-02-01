Delve Health and Global Kinetics Announce Collaboration to Simplify Remote Data Capture for Parkinson’s Research
Delve Health’s Clinical StudyPal partners with GK’s Personal KinetiGraph® (PKG®) for Parkinson’s Disease clinical research.
Our partnership with GK and their PKG System for clinical trial use will allow for tremendous progress for the future of Parkinson’s clinical research”GOLDEN VALLEY, MN, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delve Health and Global Kinetics (GK), both innovators in clinical research technology, are announcing an exciting partnership to simplify remote patient monitoring, data collection, and analysis of data specifically designed to evaluate Parkinson’s patients participating in clinical studies.
— Wessam Sonbol
Delve Health’s Clinical StudyPal, a mobile and web-based platform that enables decentralized clinical research and remote patient monitoring, has been configured to add the GK’s Personal KinetiGraph® (PKG®), consisting of a wearable device and corresponding validated data algorithms used to objectively measure and evaluate symptoms of neurological diseases like Parkinson’s Disease (PD).
Together, Delve Health’s Clinical StudyPal solution and GK’s PKG System, which provides continuous, remote passive data collection and contemporaneously correlates motor activity with medication use, are uniquely created and integrated to meet the needs of clinical trial sites and sponsors conducting Parkinson’s-specific studies.
“Our partnership with GK and their PKG System for clinical trial use will allow for tremendous progress for the future of Parkinson’s clinical research,” said Wessam Sonbol, CEO of Delve Health. “We are excited to collaborate with them to increase, not only the amount of data collected, but improve the quality of data collected. Having real-world evidence in real-time will not only assist our collective efforts to ultimately improve Parkinson’s clinical research trials and the overall patient experience, but to also have actionable data that other studies can build-on and advance to find a cure.”
“We are excited to pair Delve Health’s Clinical StudyPal with the unmatched trial insights obtainable with the PKG, in order to provide data-driven solutions focused on improving the overall quality of data collection and real-time access to enable decentralized clinical trial designs,” said Karen Krygier, VP of Clinical Affairs & Business Development at Global Kinetics. “This partnership represents both companies’ commitment to providing Parkinson’s patients quality solutions that are user-friendly within the context of clinical trial participation. The combined solution’s ease-of-use will not only enhance efficiencies in clinical trial operations for clinical trial sites and sponsors but it will also encourage patient retention and compliance with trial protocol requirements.”
Readers interested in obtaining additional information on how this partnership will benefit their clinical research can request it here.
Clinical research sites and sponsors interested in discussing the Global Kinetics’ PKG System and integrating our combined solution into your clinical trial design, please contact Delve Health at info@delvehealth.com.
About Delve Health
Delve Health has been leading decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) with a multi-modal platform to provide a customizable solution that fits every trial. Our unified platform is fully-configurable, which allows sponsors to pick and choose the necessary components for each individual study. This could be a mix of digital recruitment; patient engagement; eConsent; TeleVisit; ePRO/eCOA; site data capture; sensors; and analytics. Our global team of experts is committed to improving hybrid decentralized clinical studies with technology solutions that patients want to use and clinical researchers can trust. Delve Health is a privately held company, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN with remote offices in Florida and Washington, DC.
For more information, visit: www.delvehealth.com
Follow our LinkedIn updates: www.linkedin.com/company/delve-health
About Global Kinetics Pty Ltd.
Global Kinetics Pty Ltd. is committed to improving the lives of those with Parkinson’s disease with advanced medical technologies. The company was formed in 2007 to commercialize its lead product, the Personal KinetiGraph (PKG). The PKG enables the precise monitoring, quantification, and reporting of movement symptoms in Parkinson’s. To date, Global Kinetics has supported clinical decisions for doctors who have treated more than 30,000 patients with Parkinson’s disease, generating more than 7,200,000 hours of clinical data and publishing over 25 peer reviewed clinical validation and utility studies from the FDA-cleared, CE-marked PKG wearable system. Global Kinetics is a privately held company, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with offices in London, UK, and Minneapolis, MN.
For more information, visit: www.pkgcare.com.
Follow our LinkedIn updates: https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalkineticscorp
James Miller
Delve Health
+1 952-200-6228
media@delvehealth.com