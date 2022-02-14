MicroTouch Celebrates 40th Anniversary in the Touch Solutions Industry

MicroTouch 40th anniversary logo

The Company Grew from a Single Idea to Develop Touchscreen Software for PCs to Lead the Industry in Capacitive Touch Technology

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTouch™ today celebrates its 40th anniversary as a global leader in the touch solutions market. Since its inception in 1982, the company successfully evolved and innovated a wealth of touch-driven business solutions. Thousands of users in retail, gaming, hospitality, healthcare, fitness, and industrial automation markets benefit from the company’s rich history and expertise. Today, the company has over 50 million touchscreen installations in more than 80 countries worldwide and over 100 patents.

MicroTouch’s story began in February 1982, when former CEO James Logan formed the company in the laundry room of a house in Wayland, MA, to develop touchscreen software for PCs. Through its software business, MicroTouch saw a need for better touchscreen technology and capacitive technology was born. A decade later, in 1992, MicroTouch launched as the first public touchscreen company. Innovation didn’t stop there. In 1995 and 1996, the company released the first touch and pen input device for CRT (cathode ray tube) displays and the first computerized whiteboard. In 2001, 3M® acquired MicroTouch, rebranding to 3M Touch Systems, and made significant contributions to MicroTouch and the industry in general, with their expertise in chemistry and films. Then in February 2021, TES America, LLC, acquired the assets from 3M Touch Systems. TES brings expertise in display technology and advanced manufacturing. This blended industry knowledge is an excellent combination for success. MicroTouch was introduced with a new brand image, renewed vision, and an expanded projected capacitive touch monitor line.

“Reflecting on the long history of this company, I’d like to thank the customers, employees, and partners who have worked with us to make the last 40 years a success,” says Mark Littlefield, president, MicroTouch. “MicroTouch was founded to simplify computing through the power of touch, and we’ve met this vision by relentlessly pushing capacitive touchscreen technology to new limits. We are experiencing exciting times in the world of capacitive technology, and as always, MicroTouch is continuing to lead the way.”

Today, MicroTouch technology makes business and commercial transactions easier everywhere, from self-checkout in department stores and supermarkets, self-check-in at airports, gaming machines in casinos, through patient care and monitoring in hospitals and clinics, to automated assembly lines. In particular, home fitness is an excellent example illustrating how MicroTouch touch technology has progressed since the laundry room days. Reflect fitness mirrors are some of the most effective home workout technology solutions-- especially useful during COVID-19, with a higher proportion of people exercising at home.

MicroTouch collaborates closely with its partners to provide customers with tailored solutions for their unique applications. Working with partners BlueStar and Metropolitan Sales since 2021 has allowed them to meet product availability even during the COVID-19 supply chain challenges.

“We congratulate MicroTouch on their 40th anniversary and are thrilled to count them as a key partner,” said Alan Sweet, general manager, Metropolitan Sales Company. “Their factory-direct, single supply chain process approach not only provides the highest quality of capacitive technology but also brings unmatched efficiency and flexibility to our joint customers worldwide.”

For a detailed list of key milestones, please visit https://microtouch.com/about/.

About MicroTouch

Driven by a history and culture of innovation, MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Holland, Michigan-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive leadership for 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers, with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and service to customers worldwide. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.