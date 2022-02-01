Spartan Capital announced the Hiring of Randy Hechler as Investment Banking and Trading and Research Compliance Officer
Randy’s extensive knowledge, strong compliance skills, along with proven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randy Hechler has rejoined Spartan Capital Markets, as Mr. Hechler previously was with the Firm in 2018 as their Chief Compliance Officer
— Founder and CEO, John Lowry
Mr. Hechler has more than 30 years of experience with broker-dealers and has demonstrated his knowledge by implementing a framework of guidelines and best practices for compliance in numerous organizations that encompasses Investment Banking, Trading and Research. Mr.Hechler currently owns and operates RJH Compliance Consulting LLC and has previously worked with Velox Clearing, ED&F Man, and T D Bank regarding writing process and procedures for the TD Bank's Prime Broker. Mr. Hechler has managed compliance programs and served as the CCO for prominent broker-dealers, and has led the compliance staff at Velox Clearing, Hudson Securities, Rodman , and Renshaw and was also previously instrumental in helping JMP Securities to establish a Control Room.
He currently holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 4, 9/10, 27, 55, 63, 65 and 87 licenses. (need to confirm his licenses)
Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that Randy Hechler has joined the Spartan team. Randy’s extensive knowledge, strong compliance skills, along with proven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm, as we continue to evolve and grow.”
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS): Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.
