Wellness Product Provider Moving Forward on Acquisition of Production Co. “The Plant”: NutraNomics Stock Symbol: NNRX

Wellness Product Provider Moving Forward on Acquisition of High Value Product Development and Production Company "The Plant": NutraNomics Inc. (Stock Symbol: NNRX)

GLADSTONE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022
Global Wellness Products Supplier On-Track for Growth via Acquisitions.
Pending Acquisition of DHS Development, Inc. dba The Plant for Premium Quality Botanical Wellness Products.
Plans to Provide Procurement, Extraction & Processing, Product Development, Contract Manufacturing and Contract Packaging.
Acquisition Facility Conveniently Located Just Outside of LA in a Jurisdiction with ZERO Manufacturing Tax.
Pending Acquisition Planned to Close in February.
NutraNomics Inc. (OTC: NNRX) was incorporated in 2007 and quickly grew to achieve global success with its outstanding reputation of individual health support featuring its own nutraceutical products. Today, NNRX is more driven than ever to serve and support alternative health needs for all individuals. The NNRX mission is to provide products for organic health needs and health solutions in healing is focused on expanding market share by acquiring and alliances that play a pivotal role in stimulating the growth of companies that provide specialized product solutions.
All of the products NNRX features are designed to give each customer alternative options that are 100% organic, highly potent and intensely acute in providing healing benefits throughout all markets. Targets include: alliances, acquisitions and continuing to provide our high quality blends with proven trade secrets in healing of heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and arthritis, all of which are among the most common, costly, and preventable of all health problems.
Pending Acquisition of DHS Development, Inc. dba The Plant for Botanical Wellness Product Development, Production and Service
On January 25th NNRX provided guidance related to its current pending acquisition. NNRX has entered into a Binding Letter of Intent with DHS Development Inc. dba The Plant, of Desert Hot Springs, CA. (www.theplantlabs.com), to acquire the organization's assets, IP and key personnel. The Plant's principals and key management are an essential component to the NNRX strategic vision for growth and critical to its success path in an evolving industry.
NNRX capital investment will center on equipment and facility improvements as they pertain to Manufacturing & Cultivation infrastructure build-out in order to fulfill in-place and pending wholesale customer sales agreements, and to support the production of core premium quality botanical wellness products such as Cured and Live Concentrates, Crude, Distillates, Pre-Rolls, Capsules, Gummies, Tablets, Vape Cartridges, Topicals, Flower, as well as Contract Packaging. Pending closure of The Plant's acquisition, NNRX is committing up to $1M of leveraged interim capital for manufacturing assets necessary to serve immediate customer product demand.
Regarding the acquisition, Jonathan Bishop, CEO of NNRX, stated, "Through our strategic capital investment into critical elements of our manufacturing and cultivation operation, we are committed to the principles of optimal quality and cost-efficiency. Our intelligent verticalization plan not only sets a solid foundation upon which to produce top quality products for our valued customers, but allows us to evolve our 27,000 sq. ft. production facility into other areas of unique product differentiation in conjunction with the addition of our 30,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art cultivation operation."
The Plant’s new flagship facility was designed and built to provide a full suite of services including a variety of extraction methods and innovative post processing options under one roof. The Plant provides a true one-stop-shop for all its clients manufacturing and product development needs. Not only does it maximize time and cost efficiencies having all of these services in one facility, The Plant is also conveniently located just outside of LA and in a jurisdiction with ZERO manufacturing tax.
Acquisition of The Plant will allow NNRX to offer custom extracts, bulk oil, private label, or product development support, to become any client’s preferred manufacturing partner.
Current Services of The Plant Include:
Procurement
Extraction & Processing
Product Development
Contract Manufacturing
Contract Packaging
Further details regarding terms of the acquisition will be disclosed following formal closure which is slated for mid-February. In the meantime, both company management teams will be working together to support The Plant's efforts to grow and onboard current and additional clientele.
NNRX CEO Jonathan Bishop also has stated, "This is an exciting step and opportunity for NutraNomics and represents the first of future M&A's to come. We are confident The Plant and its principals are key anchors in our efforts to empower the NutraNomics mission with premium-grade Processing, Product Diversity and R&D Intelligence. As such, this initial acquisition is a methodical and responsible move in our pursuit to acquire resources in the Seed, Science, Processing and Distribution model that NutraNomics continues to target."
For more information on NutraNomics Inc. (OTC: NNRX) visit: https://nutranomics.com.
