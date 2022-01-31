Bomb Threat Investigation Underway

January 31, 2022

(BOWIE, MD) Maryland State Police are actively investigating a bomb threat called in this morning aimed at Bowie State University.

Police are on scene conducting a full search of the campus. There are no reported injuries, no devices found or further threats to the public at this time.

Shortly before 6:00 a.m., police at the City of Bowie Police Department received a phone call with a bomb threat targeting Bowie State University. University staff subsequently closed the campus and coordinated with law enforcement to initiate an investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates multiple threats were made to a number of historically black colleges and universities today, including Bowie State University. Federal, state and local law enforcement partners are on the scene working together conducting a thorough search of the campus.

Maryland State Police are leading the investigation. Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division responded along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Assistance is being provided by officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department, Bowie State University Police Department, Maryland Transit Administration, Amtrak Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, University of Maryland Police Department, Bowie Police Department and investigators from the Prince George’s County Fire Marshal’s Office. K-9 bomb detection dogs from several law enforcement agencies are on the scene conducting sweeps throughout the campus.

Police are collaborating with administrative leaders from Bowie State University as this investigation continues. Classes will remain virtual for the remainder of the day.

While the credibility of the phone call is in question, Maryland State Police take all bomb threats seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov