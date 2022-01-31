Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: January 31, 2022 State DOT Announces Completion of $15.3 Million Project That Improved Bridges Along Interstate 90 in City of Albany New Road Surfaces and Structural Components on Bridges Over Fuller Road and Erie Boulevard Ease Travel and Enhance Safety Along Vital Traffic Artery New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of a $15.3 million project that refurbished two bridges on Interstate 90 in the City of Albany, easing travel and enhancing safety along a vital artery for motorists in the Capital Region. The project added new driving surfaces and made other structural improvements to the spans over Fuller Road and Erie Boulevard, extending the service life of each by approximately 50 years. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is making critically needed investments in our infrastructure that will keep our communities strong and our economy growing well into the next century,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The work on these two bridges on Interstate 90 will help ensure that as the Capital Region continues to grow, people and goods will move safely and efficiently along one of the most heavily traveled highways in the Capital Region.” Interstate 90 is a critical east-west corridor in Albany, connecting to the city’s downtown via Interstate 787 and providing access to the Adirondack Northway (I-87), the New York State Thruway and such area destinations as the University at Albany, the Patroon Island Bridge over the Hudson River and Rensselaer County. The project replaced the superstructure of the I-90 bridge over Fuller Road, including the installation of a new pre-cast deck and beam components. The project also rehabilitated the I-90 bridge over Erie Boulevard near the interchange with I-787 by adding a new riding surface and replacing joints and bearings. In order to minimize impacts to the traveling public, much of the labor-intensive work was performed during weekends, nights and off-peak travel times. Senator Neil Breslin said, “I am delighted to see the improvements that the Department of Transportation completed on the bridges over Fuller Road and Erie Boulevard. The increased safety and lifespan of the bridges is a welcome improvement to our Capital Region roadways.” Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “Thanks to historic investments in our roads and bridges across New York State, we’re rebuilding and upgrading our transportation infrastructure right here in the Capital Region. Infrastructure connects communities, support our local economies, provides economic opportunities, and so much more. Extending the life of these heavily-used bridges will save taxpayers money in the future and ensure that all Capital Region residents continue to be safe on our roads and transportation infrastructure.” Assemblymember John McDonald said, "Ensuring the safety of our roads and bridges requires investment and as a legislator who continuously supports funding in our state budgets toward projects such as these bridge improvements, I appreciate the efforts by NYS Department of Transportation to improve our Capital Region infrastructure." Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said, “Investing in our key infrastructure is one of the most important things we do in government. This renovation project was essential not only for interstate commerce, but for our local drivers as well. By ensuring these bridges over busy roads on either side of the City of Albany are structurally sound, we can provide our residents with the peace of mind they deserve, while supporting our local economy and moving us forward. I commend Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for continuing to advance the safety, quality of life and the future of Albany County.” City of Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “Interstate 90 serves as an important gateway to Albany from both the west and east. This project has already resulted in significant benefits to traffic flow and safety for the thousands of motorists who utilize the corridor every day. I would like to thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for their continued commitment to investing in vital infrastructure in and around New York’s Capital City.” For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany. ###