ADVISORY :: Oral Arguments in Harper, et al. v Hall, et al. to be Held Virtually

In the interest of public safety to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, oral arguments scheduled to be held before the Supreme Court of North Carolina in Harper, et al. v Hall, et al. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, will be held via Webex.

WHAT Oral arguments in 413PA21 Harper, et al. v Hall, et al.

WHEN Wednesday, February 2, 2022 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE Proceedings will be held via Webex. The media and the public can safely view the proceedings on the Supreme Court of North Carolina's YouTube channel.