Virtual public meeting Feb. 7 for 2022-2023 M-1 (Woodward Avenue) project in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss an overview of the asphalt resurfacing and safety improvements project planned for M-1 (Woodward Avenue) from south of Eight Mile Road to Oakridge Street in the cities of Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge in 2022 and 2023. This includes reducing the northbound and southbound lanes of M-1 (Woodward Avenue) from four lanes to three lanes, adding a buffered bike lane and repaving the road.

Who: MDOT representatives Residents Business owners Community leaders Media

When: 6 - 7:30 pm Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

Where: Click here to join the meeting Or call in (audio only): 248-509-0316 Phone Conference ID: 600 988 129#

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: MDOT plans to resurface and implement safety improvements on M-1 (Woodward Avenue) from south of Eight Mile Road to Oakridge Street in the cities of Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge. Work is expected to begin in late 2022 and continue through the 2023 construction season.

Attendees will be able to join the virtual meeting to hear more about the project plans, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Public comment: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns and comments using the online comment form by Feb. 21, 2022, or by mail or e-mail to Lori Swanson at SwansonL@Michigan.gov or Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov.

MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381