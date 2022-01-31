MDOT public meeting Feb. 9 to discuss Jackson and Mechanic streets railroad bridge replacement project in Jackson

Contact:

Agency:

Michael Frezell, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-281-6519Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend an open house regarding the upcoming replacement of the railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic streets in the city of Jackson. Work is currently scheduled to begin in March. During this meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Who: Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents MDOT staff and contractors

When: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Where: Christoff Floor Coverings Community Room 400 N. Mechanic St. Jackson, MI 49201

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: MDOT will invest about $32.9 million to replace two 100-year-old railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic streets in the city of Jackson. The project includes rebuilding hundreds of feet of retaining wall, rebuilding the at-grade railroad crossing at Blackstone Street, and improving safety and mobility for motorist, pedestrian, and rail traffic.

Work is anticipated to begin in March for tree clearing activities, transitioning to road work beginning in April. The project is anticipated to be completed by June 2023.

For most of this year, Jackson, Mechanic, Detroit, and Van Buren streets will be closed at the railroad.

There will be detours on local streets and periodic lane closures on M-50 (Louis Glick Highway) to accommodate work.