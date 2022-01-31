Zdenek Tronicek’s Success Story After Joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zdenek Tronicek began his journey in the real estate industry in 2019. The beginning was tough for Zdenek as he could only earn $15000 and spent most of his savings. He did everything but was not successful. His family was in Europe and he knew that he could not go back empty-handed. He tried door knocking and received negative responses. He tried to understand where he went wrong. He understood that there might be a better way to do business. He did not have any friends or clients. He was personally, emotionally, and financially struggling. He joined Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty with Rudy Kusuma and changed his life.

“I thought it was too good to be true. However, after listening to the motivating stories of other agents, I joined in November 2019. He received his first paycheck from the company of $6000 in 2020. It went up to $80000 by the end of 2020. In 2021, I doubled what I had earned in 2020. I had also established an LLC, got myself an intern, marketing tool, and wrap-up car. I have also hired 2nd Outside Sales Agent to join my team. I am also growing as a leader and helping other agents who are struggling or want more clients to grow” said Zdenek Tronicek.

According to Zdenek, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is the best place to start work. The company helps with the business of the agents, and in getting more clients. He also thanked Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy L. Kusuma who has helped him to grow personally and professionally. He has been using his own experiences to guide the other agents who might be struggling.

“Don't think. Just follow the system, you will go higher faster” is Zdenek’s advice for the new agents.

About Zdenek Tronicek
Zdenek Tronicek began his journey in the real estate industry in 2019. The beginning was tough for Zdenek as he could not earn enough. He did everything to survive. He was personally, emotionally, and financially struggling. He studied Finances and Real Estate at Saddleback College which prepare him for a real estate career. He joined Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and became a successful real estate agent servicing: Orange County – Irvine, Mission Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, and their vicinities.

