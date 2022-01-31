The Jazz Sanctuary Begins 11th Anniversary Year with Four Live Philadelphia Area Performances in February
Over 30 Events Already Slated in 2022PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s most innovative music organization bringing live jazz music to performing arts and events spaces throughout the Greater Philadelphia region, has begun their second decade in style, with two concerts performed in January, and four live performances on the schedule for February. The non-profit performing arts organization has over 30 events already on the slate for their 11th anniversary year, including a special event in March.
Upcoming live concerts by the musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary include four evenings of “Jazz & Joe” every Thursday night in February, including:
• Thursday, February 3rd at 7 p.m. at Church of the Incarnation (1505 Makefield Road, Morrisville, PA 19067), with a live performance by the Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring Jazz Sanctuary founder Alan Segal (bass), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums) and James Dell’Orefice (piano).
• Thursday, February 10th at 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church (Penllyn Pike and Dager Road, Spring House, PA 19422) with a live performance by the Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring Jazz Sanctuary founder Alan Segal (bass), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums) and James Dell’Orefice (piano).
• Thursday, February 17th at Trinity Episcopal Church Buckingham (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) with a live performance by the Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring Jazz Sanctuary founder Alan Segal (bass), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums) and James Dell’Orefice (piano).
• Thursday, February 24th at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147) with a live performance by the Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring Jazz Sanctuary founder Alan Segal (bass), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums) and James Dell’Orefice (piano), joined by vocalist Lynn Riley.
Coming up on Wednesday, March 30th, a trio from The Jazz Sanctuary will perform following the Geographic Society of Philadelphia’s “Border Crossings: A Panel Discussion on Modern Trade & Business Compared with the Historic Silk Road”, presented in collaboration with the Citizen Diplomacy International Philadelphia. The event is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’ Church) in Philadelphia.
Additional performance dates for The Jazz Sanctuary are pending.
The Jazz Sanctuary follows all current CDC, state, and local guidelines for COVID-19 compliance. Attendance at the upcoming events is limited, with the requirement to please wear a mask.
For further information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events, visit their website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/. All events are free and open to the public. Voluntary donations to the venue are appreciated.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 625 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, Zled Lighting, LPL Financial, Quantum Think, C&N Bank and DMG Global.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com. Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
