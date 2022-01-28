2022-01-28 09:50:59.61 Independence QuikTrip Sells $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket

2022-01-28 09:50:59.61

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold for the Jan. 19 drawing at QuikTrip, 4740 S. Arrowhead Dr., in Independence.

The winning number combination was 11, 15, 43, 55 and 61, with a Powerball of 10.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $104 million. If the Powerball jackpot is hit, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion will be activated for the next 7 days – giving players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.

Players who purchased tickets in Jackson County in FY21 won more than $92.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in Jackson County received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $22.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.