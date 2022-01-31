$1 Million Mega Millions Winner Claims Her Prize

Lucky ticket purchased in Saucier, Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. – A lucky Mississippi Lottery player from Harrison County claimed her $1 million winnings early Monday morning from the Friday, Jan. 28, Mega Millions® drawing.

She didn’t realize she’d won until she scanned her ticket Sunday.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket from Robinwood One Stop at 18447 Highway 49 in Saucier. When the lottery first started selling Mega Millions tickets in January of 2020, she used Quick Pick to choose her numbers. Since that first purchase, she has played the same numbers for Mega Millions each week.

The lucky player matched all five white ball winning numbers worth $1 million. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 3, 16, 25, 44, 55 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3. The player did not purchase the Megaplier. For an additional dollar, she could have tripled her $1 million prize for a total of $3 million.

New Games

Three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting tomorrow.

$2—Lucky Shamrock: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.66. Win up to $20,000.

$3—Bingo: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.09. Win up to $30,000.

$5—Wheel of Fortune: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.18. Win up to $100,000.

Monday Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball® drawing is now up to $113 million. The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions® drawing is $20 million, whilethe jackpot for Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $315,000.

