Ale-8-One Bottling Co. Announces Hire of Former Advertising Creative Executive, Kevin Price, as Chief Marketing Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic soda brand, Ale-8-One, names former advertising creative executive, Kevin Price, as Chief Marketing Officer to oversee campaign development, strategic partnerships, and overall ideation and execution to fuel the next phase of growth in regard to marketing initiatives for the 96-year-old Brand.
Ale-8-One’s newest addition to their Executive Team reflects yet another impressive hire over the course of the last year as the Brand solidifies an executive team with the experience and passion to take Ale-8 to the next level in anticipation of new product releases and consumer demand, on a national platform.
“Sometimes a person comes along, and you just know you must figure out a way to make it all come together, Kevin is one of those people. He understands the nuances of extending a brand with a rich history. Kevin brings exceptional creative talent, bold strategic vision, and the humility to appreciate what Ale-8 already has built. Kevin gets it. I trust he can expand on what we have been doing really well and capitalize on opportunities that have yet to be developed. This is the kind of leadership we need on our team as we introduce new products, enter new markets, and continue to build on Ale-8’s tremendous legacy.” – Ellen McGeeney, President & COO Ale-8-One
With over 15 years of Agency experience, including Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director for Digital at Doe-Anderson, Kevin brings with him a unique lens of brand expertise and consumer markets. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and proudly self refers as an “Okie.”
“Overseeing the strategic brand voice of a Kentucky icon with unmatched brand loyalty and following is equal parts thrilling and humbling. Fortunately, it’s an honor I get to share with a deeply passionate team under the dynamic leadership of Ellen. Her vision is clear, ambitious, and, most importantly for me, creative. There’s resounding love for this brand that echoes through their halls, and I can’t wait to help spread this emotion one bottle at a time.” – Kevin Price, Chief Marketing Officer Ale-8-One
Price’s professional portfolio includes campaign work for Maker’s Mark, Carrier, Legent Bourbon, Texas Roadhouse, Triumph Motorcycles, Kohler, Umbro, Purina, Maui Jim, Baptist Health, Independence Bank, Central Bank, Goodwood Beer, Kentucky State, Bluegrass Cellular, ADP, Bionic Gloves, Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Laphroaig, Basil Hayden’s, Bubba’s 33, Schott, Bellarmine University, Daytona Beach, and Humana.
Kevin Price also holds notable awards from One Show, Communication Arts, Graphis, The Dieline, The Addys, Awwwards, and the Webbys.
About Ale-8-One
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest, privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott, developed the recipe, and to this day, his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, available nationwide online, available in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and can be found at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and Fresh Market.
