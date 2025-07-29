Lexington’s Iconic Goodfellas Pizzeria Expands to Nashville With Grand Opening in North Gulch

The legendary late-night favorite known for its authentic New York-style pizza and prohibition-inspired bourbon lounge, is headed to Nashville.

To the city of Nashville, thank you for the opportunity—we’re beyond excited to bring Goodfellas Pizzeria and the Wiseguy Lounge to the Gulch.” — Alex Coats & Eric Boggs, Co-Founders

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodfellas Pizzeria, the legendary late-night favorite known for its authentic New York-style pizza and prohibition-inspired bourbon lounge, is headed to Nashville. The Brand will officially open its newest location in the heart of the North Gulch this Friday, August 1st, introducing both its signature pizzeria and the Wiseguy Lounge to Music City.Founded just steps from the University of Kentucky in downtown Lexington, Goodfellas has grown from a small takeout joint into a regional powerhouse. With locations across Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana, the move into Tennessee marks the brand’s continued expansion throughout the South and Midwest over the past 18 months.The North Gulch location will feature a large-scale, late-night pizzeria serving New York-style pizza by the slice in a laid-back, family-friendly setting. Hidden within the restaurant is the Wiseguy Lounge, a speakeasy-style bourbon bar offering handcrafted cocktails and an extensive whiskey selection—creating a one-of-a-kind dining and nightlife experience under one roof.“When we think back to that tiny shop on North Mill Street serving slices to late-night crowds, it’s surreal to see how far we’ve come. We’re incredibly humbled by the support of our families, friends, and especially our loyal customers,” said Alex Coats and Eric Boggs, co-founders of Goodfellas and Wiseguy Lounge. “To the city of Nashville, thank you for the opportunity—we’re beyond excited to bring Goodfellas Pizzeria and the Wiseguy Lounge to the Gulch.”Leading up to the grand opening, a series of exclusive pre-opening events have generated excitement in the Nashville food and nightlife scene. Locals are already buzzing about the chance to enjoy a signature slice and sip on expertly crafted bourbon cocktails in one of the city’s most anticipated new venues.For more details or to explore other locations, visit www.goodfellaspizzeria.com Media inquiries & Reserved press seating for the Grand Opening:Niki Dec | ND@HGPRINC.COM

