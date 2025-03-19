Pathpal Empowers Connection Through Tech with Global Launch of App for Grief and Loss

Pathpal, a groundbreaking health-tech platform designed for individuals experiencing grief and loss, is now available worldwide.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathpal, a groundbreaking health-tech platform designed for individuals experiencing grief and loss, is now available worldwide. Following its soft launch in February, Pathpal’s rapid traction has gained users across the UK, US, and Canada boasting a 100% retention rate. With its global availability, Pathpal is poised to transform how people find support, heal, and connect during life’s most challenging moments. What sets Pathpal apart from other wellness apps is its community-driven, lifestyle-focused approach. Created by co-founders Negin Cheleh and Jason Mota, the platform is designed to foster genuine human connections by combining smart technology, informed practices, and real-life empathy.“We wanted to create a space where people truly understand each other. Grief is a universal experience, but it’s rarely talked about. Pathpal is changing that by bringing people together in a way that feels natural, supportive, and real.”— Jason Mota, co-founder, PathpalJoshua Fletcher, Pathpal’s newly appointed Mental Health Architect and host of Disordered: Anxiety Help, one of the UK’s Top 10 mental health podcasts, brings a wealth of experience to the platform. A UK-based author and psychotherapist specializing in working with anxiety disorders, Fletcher has written several bestselling self-help books. His most recent publication, And How Does That Make You Feel?, delves into the complexities of emotional well-being. A TEDx speaker, Fletcher’s expertise in the intersection of mental health and technology makes him an invaluable part of Pathpal’s vision. As part of his role, he collaborates closely with co-founder Jason Mota to explore and enhance the integration of psychotherapy with cutting-edge technology. Together, they are pioneering new approaches that combine traditional therapeutic methods with modern tech to provide users with personalized, accessible, and effective support. This collaboration ensures Pathpal offers an innovative, holistic approach to healing that blends professional mental health expertise with AI and technology to foster genuine connections and promote healing.Joining Fletcher is Rachel Giddings, an Integrative Psychotherapist (Dip Counselling & Psychotherapy, MBACP Accredited), as the platform’s Integrated Health Partner. Giddings brings a bespoke approach to healing, combining mental well-being and self-awareness to help users process grief and loss in a comprehensive way. As part of Pathpal’s leadership, she plays a vital role in shaping the platform’s mental health strategy, identifying the challenges users face, and providing deep insight, alongside practical strategies and solutions, to ensure meaningful and lasting support.Pathpal provides personalized matching, allowing users to connect with others who share similar experiences of grief and loss. Expert-led monthly workshops cover topics such as anxiety, nutrition, and self-care. These workshops are also archived for on-demand access, ensuring users can engage with the content at their own pace. Looking ahead, Pathpal will introduce interactive icebreakers and gaming features to help users feel more at ease when connecting socially. Additional exclusive benefits include travel discounts with select partners, encouraging users to explore new experiences as part of their healing journey. Pathpal Landmarks, physical locations around the world, will serve as gathering spaces where members can meet in person and build deeper connections. Pathpal is also working to integrate its platform into employee assistance programs (EAPs) by partnering with select insurance brokers. This initiative will make grief and mental health resources more widely available to employees who may not otherwise have access to them, allowing them to connect with others in the community who truly understand their experiences.“Everyone experiences grief, but it’s not something that is often discussed openly. Pathpal is creating a space where these conversations are not only welcomed but are also supported by real people who understand the journey. I’m so excited to have Joshua and Rachel, two leading industry experts, helping us shape the future of technology in the grief space. Life with grief doesn’t end, and having their expertise will ensure Pathpal offers lasting, meaningful support for those who need it.”— Negin Cheleh, co-founder, PathpalPathpal is now available globally on the Apple App Store. Join the growing community and start your journey toward healing today: Pathpal Apple Store

