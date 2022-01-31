Denecia Jones, is creating work life balance through business, wellness and spirituality

The Balance Within Coaching is a four-tier coaching program that allows participants to identify root causes of stressors and create healthy solutions Denecia Jones is an entrepreneur who has worked in the healthcare field for 20 years

Certified Executive Trainer, Jones, is helping entrepreneurs and professionals achieve the ideal work-life balance through her Balance Within Coaching program

We were thrilled with Denecia’s work-life balance classes! She showed our entrepreneurs how to look at life in a new transformative way.” — Ruben S.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Balance Within Coaching is a four-tier coaching program that allows participants to identify root causes of stressors and create healthy solutions. Through the four steps of Self Discovery, Confidence and Communication, Propel North, and Dream Warrior, individuals will undertake a holistic journey of self-discovery, ultimately creating healthy habits that will benefit both their personal and professional lives.

Founded by Pepperdine University Alum Denecia Jones, Balance Within Coaching solves the rising number of stress-related deaths she witnessed among young people. In her two-decade-long sojourn as an entrepreneur in healthcare, Jones recognizes that people increasingly place little emphasis on mental and physical health. Realizing that clients in their 30's were dying from ailments such as heart attacks and strokes, she decided to create a program to combat what she refers to as "the endemic of unhealthy, unhappy, and stuck people." The Wellness Specialist has made it her duty to unlock the secrets of true success and happiness and disperse them to those in need.

Balance Within Coaching also holds the enviable title of the first African American woman-owned business that offers individuals a product that effortlessly marries business and wellness techniques. The result is a cataclysmic shift that fosters positive results in clients' mental, physical, and emotional health.

The entire program is focused on empowering professionals to propel their success while equally maintaining happy lives. Jones believes that people should never have to choose between success and health and happiness. Through Balance Within, Denecia arms individuals with the necessary tools so they won't ever have to.

About Denecia Jones

Denecia is an entrepreneur who has worked in the healthcare field for 20 years. She holds a master’s degree in Business Management and Leadership from Pepperdine University, and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a minor in Psychology from the University of Phoenix. She is also a Certified Los Angeles County Bar Association Mediator, a Certified Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) Practitioner and a Wellness Specialist. Denecia is a lifestyle coach who educates others on how to balance their time and improve their relationships with others so that they can have inner peace and more energy.