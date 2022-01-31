Monterey Peninsula Foundation to surpass $200 million in total charitable giving in 2022

Pebble Beach Golf Links

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am host organization, Monterey Peninsula Foundation, will be first to reach a charitable milestone among PGA TOUR Tournaments

MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, Monterey Peninsula Foundation will be first to reach a charitable giving milestone among PGA TOUR Tournaments – surpassing $200 million in total donations.

Perennially ranked among the PGA TOUR’s top charitable contributors, the Foundation is thrilled to reach this threshold and carry on the traditions of golf and giving established by Bing Crosby and friends. Since 1947 the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has set the benchmark for generating millions of dollars, which are donated annually to nonprofit organizations throughout Monterey and the surrounding communities.

“AT&T is incredibly proud of the great work that the Monterey Peninsula Foundation is doing to support and empower our communities,” said Lori Lee, CEO of AT&T Latin America and Global Marketing Officer for AT&T. “From the beginning, they’ve been a great partner, because they embody what the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is all about – bringing people together to make a difference.”

Monterey Peninsula Foundation strives to serve the diverse needs of the greater Monterey Bay area and to address the inequities within the region. Despite many challenges caused by the pandemic, the Foundation has provided support for urgent needs related to health and human services, food security, and educational equity. Long-term grant recipients include California State Monterey Bay, Montage Health, Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, and First Tee – Monterey County. The Foundation is also proud to support the neighborhoods of East Salinas with funding to establish an early childhood learning center, soccer complex, community gathering space, and park with safe public access.

“To reach this significant milestone speaks to the support of our title sponsor, partners, fans, and volunteers,” said Clint Eastwood, Chairman of the Board, Monterey Peninsula Foundation. “The tournament has had a lasting and incredibly positive impact on our local communities.”

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, my congratulations to the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, AT&T and the thousands of PGA TOUR members who have supported this event over the years,” added PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has for decades combined the best in sports and entertainment for our fans along with a charitable impact that positively affects thousands of lives in Monterey and the surrounding communities.

“And with this milestone as a backdrop, we are excited to announce the PGA TOUR’s charitable total of more than $173 million for 2021, bringing the TOUR’s all-time total to $3.37 billion. This continued impact is ingrained in the PGA TOUR’s DNA and would not be possible without the long-standing commitment of our players, tournaments and partners.”

Throughout this year’s tournament, title sponsor AT&T* will feature “AT&T Birdies for Students” a friendly competition where for every birdie or better on the 17th hole, AT&T will pledge $2,500 to help bridge the digital divide so more students and others who need it can have access to the internet.

As leaders from the world of business, sports, and entertainment are drawn to the iconic Pebble Beach golf courses to play with PGA TOUR professional partners, the legacy of golf and giving will continue.

For more information about the tournament, visit www.attpbgolf.com.

For more about the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and opportunities to give, visit www.montereypeninsulafoundation.org.

About Monterey Peninsula Foundation

Monterey Peninsula Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that donates funds from the proceeds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA TOUR and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee, a PGA TOUR Champions tournament. The Foundation focuses on improving the quality of life in Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties.

www.montereypeninsulafoundation.org

www.attpbgolf.com

www.pureinsurancechampionship.org

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.