The Commercial Real Estate Alliance of Indiana, Indiana Commercial Board of Realtors and Marketing Pro Series Partner

Online Marketing Classes and Coaching are Available to Members to Establish and Elevate their Marketing Effectiveness

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commercial Real Estate Alliance of Indiana (CREA) and Indiana Commercial Board of Realtors (ICBR) and Marketing Pro Series, an online marketing course and marketing training program from Launch Marketing, today announced the launch of a partnership. This partnership gives ICBR members access to marketing resources and online marketing classes which are focused on advancing the effectiveness of their marketing activities and supporting sales growth.

The classes are in-depth, online and self-paced courses designed to guide members through the development of a strategy and actionable plan around specific aspects of marketing. Each course includes interactive templates and exercises along with one-to-one marketing coaching from experts and is designed to accelerate marketing effectiveness at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing.

“Our members have been asking for marketing resources to help support their businesses and this partnership provides them with valuable and immediately actionable marketing insights as they go through the courses,” shared Lisa Moore, Director of Membership.

“We are so excited to be partnering with the CREA/ICBR on this offering. Our methodologies and processes to develop effective marketing plans and campaigns have been packaged up in a way to make it quick and easy to implement marketing efforts that support revenue growth,” said Founder and CEO of Marketing Pro Series, Christa Tuttle.

About Marketing Pro Series
Launch Marketing’s Marketing Pro Series quickly empowers business owners, founders or their teams to create customized, actionable marketing strategies that generate revenue and awareness—at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing. The program includes a unique combination of on-demand, online courses, practical exercises, templates and one-on-one coaching from senior marketing experts. Learn more at www.MarketingProSeries.com.

About CREA/ICBR
ICBR is a commercial overlay board for commercial real estate professionals. Its members are dedicated to serving the needs of commercial clients in aspects of brokerage, leasing, appraising, property management, and development. ICBR has a statewide membership base of more than 700 professionals. For more information, visit the ICBR website at www.myICBR.org.

