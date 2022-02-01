Advana DaaS and Data Catalog Features Released
Democratizing data to business users, in a governed and secure fashion, is a top priority for many organizations. We want to enable these organizations to be successful.”BARRINGTON, IL, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kavi Global announced the general release of DaaS (Data as a Service) and Data Catalog features in their flagship No-Code Data Engineering and Data Science software, Advana. “Democratizing data to business users, in a governed and secure fashion, is a top priority for many organizations. We want to enable these organizations to be successful.” says Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder and CEO of Kavi Global.
— Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder and CEO, Kavi Global
“Our DaaS and Data Catalog features are very extensive. They work across the cloud data infrastructure of our clients, covering many data repositories, databases, and file systems.” says Srinivasan Chandrasekaran, Head of Software at Kavi Global. Advana automatically detects files in Cloud Storage, and is capable of structured and semi-structured storage file formats including: Parquet, CSV, JSON, XML, in addition to relational database tables and views. Business Users are empowered to browse the Data Catalog, which is organized by Data Subject Area, and preview, apply filters and download data for a variety of use cases, without writing a single line of code.
About Advana
Advana is the No-Code Data Engineering and Data Science software available on Databricks, using Spark compute, on Azure. The available features in the drag and drop visual user interface include Data Ingestion, Data Transformation, Data Governance (Data Quality and Business Rules), Data Orchestration, DaaS, Data Catalog, and Machine Learning.
About Kavi Global
Kavi Global accelerates digital transformation and creates business value for clients with its comprehensive array of data and analytics services, software, and solutions. The firm has a diverse set of clients across healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and transportation verticals. Kavi Global has been recognized by Gartner in their Market Guides for Data and Analytics and Machine Learning for three years in a row.
Vijitha Kaduwela
Kavi Global
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other