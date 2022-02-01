AgileBlue Partners with Security Scorecard

With this partnership, AgileBlue is able to provide our customers one integrated dashboard showing their complete cyber risk score and posture in real-time.

This is a critical partnership for AgileBlue and a tremendous value to our customers.” — Tony Pietrocola, AgileBlue President

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileBlue, a leading SOC-as-a-Service / SOAR platform, recently partnered with Security Scorecard to offer clients an additional view into their cybersecurity posture. Security Scorecard is the only external rating provider that gives companies the ability to continuously monitor and score the external cybersecurity posture of any organization and shows them how to improve via actionable issue-level detail.

The partnership allows AgileBlue to provide clients with their internal Cyber Risk Score through the AgileBlue’s proprietary algorithms and their external security posture through Security Scorecard. AgileBlue has added the external score to their client portal allowing users to view both scores simultaneously with the ability to dive deeper with just a single click.

In addition to the update within AgileBlue’s portal, the company also rolled out a benefit to offering a complimentary Security Scorecard Enterprise Starter License. With this license, users can continuously monitor their external cybersecurity posture and up to five different third parties (suppliers, vendors, partners, peers, competitors, customers, etc). With this insight, users can not only view their external security posture, but also their potential supply chain. This is a huge benefit to every organization, knowing they are as secure as its weakest third party.

“This is a critical partnership for AgileBlue and a tremendous value to our customers”, said Tony Pietrocola, president AgileBlue. “We are able to provide our customers one integrated dashboard showing their complete cyber risk score and posture in real-time. AgileBlue is a leader in SOC/SOAR with internal risk scoring and Security Scorecard is the best in the world with external analysis.”

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOC) and SOAR platform that’s proven to detect cyber threats faster and more accurately across entire digital infrastructures and clouds. The company provides 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response to identify cyber threats.

