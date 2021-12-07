AgileBlue Raises $2.25M for its Managed SOC-as-a-Service and XDR Platform

AgileBlue recently completed a $2.25 million Preferred Round raise funded by a group of experienced technology and private equity investors.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileBlue recently completed a $2.25 million Preferred Round raise funded by a group of experienced technology and private equity investors. The company is a fast-growing Cyber Security Operations Center (SOC)-as-a-Service and XDR Platform focused on detecting indicators of cyber-attack before a breach occurs.

The investor group is led by Kevin MacDonald, the founder, and former CTO and Co-CEO of BlackMountain Systems. MacDonald is serving as an Independent Director on behalf of an investor group that includes Atlas Innovate and several former partners of The Blackstone Group, Black Mountain Systems, The Carlyle Group, and Tetragon Financial Group.

“AgileBlue’s innovative SOC-as-a-Service and XDR platform automates 24x7 managed detection and response in a world that sees ransomware and data breaches on a daily basis,” MacDonald said, “we are thrilled to invest in AgileBlue as they innovate MDR, SOC and XDR for small and mid-size businesses globally.”

As leaders in managed breach detection, AgileBlue offers their direct clients, MSPs and MSSP partners a SOC platform built on innovative user behavior analytics and machine learning to detect indicators of attack before a breach occurs. MSP partners can offer a critical cyber technology with high margins and recurring revenue. In the last 12 months, AgileBlue has added 50+ channel partners globally.

“We are working tremendously hard to create an innovative company focused on helping our clients defend their businesses against ransomware, phishing, and every emerging threat hitting businesses all over the world.” stated Tony Pietrocola, Co-Founder, and President of AgileBlue. “Our goal is to obsess over our customers, helping them navigate the complexity of 24x7 monitoring, detection and response across on-prem, cloud and remote-working environments so they can rest easy.”

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOC) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform that’s proven to detect cyber threats faster and more accurately across entire digital infrastructures and clouds. The company provides 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response to identify cyber threats.