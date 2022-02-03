Ooredoo Completes the Deployment of Telenity’s VAS Consolidation Solution in Palestine

Telenity’s VAS Solution Deployment in Ooredoo Palestine

Telenity today announced that its VAS Consolidation Platform (VCP), was deployed by Ooredoo Palestine, the leading operator in Palestine.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telenity,a leading provider of innovative services for digital services networks, today announced that its VAS Consolidation Platform (VCP), was deployed by Ooredoo Palestine, the leading operator in Palestine with over 1.5 million mobile and broadband subscribers.

Ooredoo Group is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks. Ooredoo Palestine (formerly known as Wataniya Mobile) launched its commercial services in November 2009 in the West Bank, and is providing services under the Ooredoo brand since 2018.

Last year, Ooredoo Palestine set itself a challenging target of consolidating all Voice and Messaging Services in VAS domain to increase the efficiency of its legacy and multi-vendor value-added services (VAS) operations. To achieve this goal, they evaluated various cloud-based consolidation solutions and chose Telenity as their VAS transformation provider.

Telenity’s VAS Consolidation Solution enables the management, operations, and maintenance of traditional and next generation VAS services on a complete platform that offers unified administrative and self-care portals, flexible licensing, unified provisioning, common reporting and monitoring, unified OA&M functions across services on a totally virtualized environment ready to be integrated in an NFV environment. The platform utilizes common signaling and media resource layers, eliminating the need for service specific protocol stacks or media ports.

“Our target was to utilize the latest technologies in the transformation of our network for the next generation cloud-based solutions, while improving our VAS operations efficiency through a centralized provisioning of the entire service network with a common repository platform" said Naim Nazzal, CTO of Ooredoo Palestine. “Telenity’s solution provided us a platform, which decreased the complexity of our daily operations, enabling the real-time charging of VAS services and significantly reduced the operation cost of managing the Value-Added Services Network.”

Telenity’s VAS Consolidation Platform is built on a future-proof architecture that enables the migration to Network Function Virtualization (NFV) when the operator feels ready. With the virtualization of the computing, storage and network elements, utilization of a common resource pool and the abstraction of the unified service execution and enablement environments, Telenity delivers a solution that is consolidated across all layers.

“The single most important challenge at Ooredoo Palestine was to modernize a wide range of market-proven messaging, value-added services, and location-based offerings by replacing them with a unified solution that featured significantly improved operational insight, flexibility, and agility.” said Gurol Akman, CTO of Telenity. “We enjoyed working closely and effectively with our Ooredoo Palestine colleagues throughout deployment, integration, test/validation, and launch stages of the VCP project to make sure we understand and address their pain points and priorities. It was a mutually rewarding experience.”

ABOUT TELENITY

Telenity is an industry-leading provider of state-of-the-art services and solutions for communications service providers around the globe. We help our customers harness the power of their network with our NFV-enabled, 5G-ready VAS Consolidation Platform and Digital Services Platform, both of which comprise modular products and services that can be tailored to the needs and demands of the operators. Our Enkudo Business Line connects the digital service providers and the operators, creating new streams of revenue for both and enriching the digital experience of the subscribers. It provides unparalleled flexibility in terms of the business models it offers, including revenue sharing and managed services. Through our customers' networks, our products and services enhance the lives of over one billion people worldwide.

Telenity Solutions