Merichem Company Provides LO-CAT® Sulfur Recovery Technology to WIN Waste Innovations
Partnership reduces H2S with leading technology for sustainable waste disposalHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merichem Company announced today that it has been awarded a contract for the supply of LO-CAT® Sulfur Recovery Technology to WIN Waste Innovations to remove Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) from the Tunnel Hill and Sunny Farms Landfills in Ohio. WIN Waste is the largest waste-by-rail company and one of the largest private companies in the U.S. waste sector.
“Innovation is in our name, and sustainability is at the forefront of everything we do,” said WIN Waste President and CEO Robert C. Boucher Jr. “By selecting Merichem and its LO-CAT system, we are employing the best technology to further protect the communities in which we operate.”
With removal efficiencies of over 99.9 percent and up to 100 percent turndown, hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is safely converted to elemental sulfur, thereby creating an even cleaner environment around the landfill. Merichem’s LO-CAT’s aqueous-based ambient temperature process features a chelated-iron catalyst that is applicable to any gas stream. The process uses no toxic chemicals and produces no hazardous waste byproducts. The produced solid sulfur “cake” may be reused as a fertilizer and soil conditioner.
“The benefits of removing H2S from landfills cannot be underestimated,” said Kendra Lee, CEO of Merichem. “Now is the right time to provide our industry-specific application that provides 99.9-percent H2S removal using LO-CAT technology in response to the landfill industry’s immediate needs.”
About Merichem Company
Merichem® is a global leader in full-service sulfur removal, caustic treating and spent caustic treatment technologies. Merichem® also provides spent caustic handling services as an alternative to technology solutions. Serving customers worldwide, its deep expertise and comprehensive capabilities encompass design and engineering, fabrication, research and testing, logistics, implementation and technical support. Merichem’s reputation stands on principles of proven performance, unsurpassed expertise and an uncommon commitment to its customers.
About WIN Waste Innovations
WIN Waste Innovations is a waste management company committed to preserving our environment for future generations, while providing for today’s needs. WIN Waste Innovations is a vertically integrated business with a platform of 50 strategically located collection, transfer and disposal assets. These include waste-to-energy facilities, transfer stations, ash monofills, landfills, and fleets of rail cars and collection vehicles. We process more than 11 million tons of waste annually, converting 6.7 million tons of waste into clean, renewable energy that powers
340,000 homes. We recycle more than 234,000 tons of plastic, paper and metals from the waste stream.
