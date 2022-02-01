Practical Inspirations: Where the bumper sticker meets the road by Mary Jo Lorei MARY JO LOREI is a former hairstylist turned accomplished facilitator, master coach and Self-Mastery Mentor of all those who seek their next level.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have struggled to hear their true thoughts. People often have the sense that there is “more” but grapple to know what that is.

Hair stylist turned transformational trainer, Mary Jo Lorei has written her first book, “Practical Inspirations,” as an access point to listen, learn and act on your own wisdom. With so many inspirational sources out there, it can become overwhelming to choose which one will have the most benefit.

Mary Jo has clearly gleaned wisdom through her experiences coaching thousands of people, and her book creates a safe space for the reader to explore topics such as:

-Moving beyond anger

-The lessons of tragedy

-A new and unique way to think about discipline

Readers will walk away with insight and clarity, not from someone or something external, but from themselves.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

MARY JO LOREI is a former hairstylist turned accomplished facilitator, master coach and Self-Mastery Mentor of all those who seek their next level. She has over 20 years of experience working with individuals and over a decade of facilitating dynamic group encounters that provide tools and self awareness to generate success. Mary Jo uses her intuition and deep connection with the human spirit to support others in developing their inner compass and

creating energetic successful lives.

Mary Jo has completed multiple intensive facilitator & coaching programs, has studied with multiple spiritual masters and has pursued philosophy and anthropology courses. All of this (and more) helps her unlock understanding of the workings of human beings. She puts out a weekly Instagram inspiration called Tuesday Truth Seeds, works with private clients on success in all areas, facilitates workshops for companies as well as produces her own, and is always creating her next training. She uses her gifts and continual development of her skills to forward all whom she encounters. She is a compassionate mirror, a stealth truth seeker, and is devoted to living vibrantly.

ABOUT THE BOOK

In December of 2021 Mary Jo published "Practical Inspirations. Where the bumper sticker meets the road." Mary Jo's incisive observations on life and insights into the human condition provides empowering energy for all readers. The design of "Practical Inspirations. Where the bumper sticker meets the road." is to provide a safe place for the reader to meet themselves. Each page evokes a peek into the interior landscape of the heart and mind, and opportunities to empower the reader's

thoughts, words and deeds to align with what they truly want